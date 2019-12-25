THURSDAY
A holiday Cirque Musica with full symphony, acrobats, aerialists, circus fun and comic antics. Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $55-$87. pikespeakcenter.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
The Air Force Academy Planetarium, closed for many years, has something different that will make the dog lovers out there smile. It's several free, family-friendly shows for the holiday, "Superpower Dogs," 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday, with another Monday. Then the doggos become part of the regular weekday rotation starting in January. Stars are real-life, four-legged superheroes from around the world — an avalanche rescuer, a disaster responder and bloodhounds saving endangered species. usafa.edu/academics/facilities/planetarium
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
They were closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day because Santa was a little busy but, if weather permits, Santa's Workshop North Pole theme park could be open this weekend and through New Year's Eve. Check to be sure, 684-9432.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A full seven days of the 30th Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration, running all weekend plus Monday and Tuesday at Pikes Peak Library District locations. A celebration that honors the African heritage in African-American culture, presented by Kuumba Cultural Collective of Southern Colorado, will be at Library 21c, East Library and Sand Creek Library, free. Schedule: cospringskwanzaa.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
It's been a busy Nutcracker season so "Escape to Margaritaville" with Jimmy Buffett this weekend through Jan. 5. Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops, calypso and partying all night. Denver Center for the Performing Arts, tickets denvercenter.org.
FRIDAY
A group of killer local musicians, the nine-piece Collective Groove with heavy-duty horns, takes over Stargazers Theatre's stage at 7 p.m. Tickets $10-$12. stargazerstheatre.com
FRIDAY
A high-tech touch of the season with Adam Trent's magic and illusion touring show, Holiday Magic, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, $40-$63.75. pikespeakcenter.com. On Sunday, he and Holiday Magic travel north to Denver's Paramount Theatre.
SATURDAY
Do the moon walk to the City Auditorium for "The King of Pop Resurrected," a Michael Jackson tribute show starring Denver's Sonny G., making a return appearance after a 2016 show here. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25-$55, kingofpoptribute.eventbrite.com
SATURDAY
One last opportunity to enjoy this season's Classic Broadmoor Dinner and Holiday Show starring Debby Boone. The family show is $100, $65 for children 10 and younger. broadmoor.com
NEW YEAR'S EVE
So many ways to party down to end 2019 and kick off 2020. Check out the full list at gazette.com/arts-entertainment.