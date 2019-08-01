Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.