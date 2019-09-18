FRIDAY
They had those 1960s sing-along folk music hits "This Land is Your Land," "Green Green" and "Saturday Night" and The New Christy Minstrels will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake. Tickets: trilakesarts.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The chile state wars are on and this weekend looks down its nose at New Mexico's crop with Colorado's 25th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival. The smell of roasting chiles and garlic is oh so heavenly. Food to sample, live entertainment, arts and crafts and an amazing farmers market. $5, children 12 and under and active duty military free.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A guitar lover's delight, the top custom guitar makers from around the world at the International Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival at Arvada's Hilton Garden Inn, Olde Town Pickin' Parlor and Silver Vines.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
That amazing time to work on your honey-do or DIY list, the Colorado Fall Home Show in Denver with more than 250 vendors. Interior designers and Colorado Garden Foundation on site. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Tickets $10: coloradogardenfoundation.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Go rockabilly this weekend at the Hot Rod Rock & Rumble, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain. Pre-'72 car show, vintage drag and oval racing, burlesque, bands, pin-up contest and lots of car talk. Pancake breakfast Sunday. Click here for tickets.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for the seven acres of Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms in Littleton. Also check out, After Dark Corn Maze and Dead Zone Scream Park. On a related note, here are 8 pumpkin patches to visit in Colorado this fall.
SATURDAY
Firefighters from across the country and Canada and their families will be in town this weekend for the addition of 250 names to the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Saturday. Downtown will be filled with bagpipes, firetrucks and festivities on Friday night. Community open house and activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Manitou Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
SATURDAY
Hear the Latina Voices in this annual tribute by Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District, including honoring 81-year-old Connie Benavidez, founder of Ballet Folklorico de la Raza. Free. 10 a.m., doors open at 9:30, Library 21c. Also featured, Colombia native and recent University of Colorado at Colorado Springs graduate Katherine Latona and Colorado native Dolores Martinez, author of "Experiences in the Historical Borderlands.
SATURDAY
American Indian tribes gather at Rock Ledge Ranch for the traditional 10th annual Powwow, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dances, drums and singers. rockledgeranch.com
SATURDAY
See a parade of classic, custom and very unusual cars in a poker run road rally down Colorado Highway 83 from Parker, Wheels & Wishes, starting at 11 a.m. following a show at the Vehicle Vault, 18301 Lincoln Meadows at 9 a.m. Then lunch at Great Wolf Lodge for Make-a-Wish child Kayla.
SATURDAY
Hip hop legends Bones Thugs-N-Harmony, with Chainstore Collective, Ian Taylor and Dose, 7 p.m. at Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clear View Frontage Road. $35 up to $135 meet and greet. holdmyticket.com
SATURDAY
Low-rider car clubs from around the Southwest show their cars from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and participate in a hop contest at 3 p.m.,, Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave. BBQ, turkey legs and street tacos.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Head for the Colorado Springs Airport for the exciting F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, WWII warbirds and military displays at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, gates 8 a.m., air show at noon, 7770 Milton Proby Parkway. $22 in advance, $25 at the gate; $15 ages 4-12; $17 in advance, $25 at the gate for military. pprairshow.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The gold fall colors fill the scene during the Cripple Creek 2 Mile High Club's annual Aspen Tours. No reservations for the tours leaving from the Cripple Creek District Museum, 337 E Bennett Ave, starting at 9 a.m., last one at 3:30 p.m. Tours are free but donations requested to help care for the Gold Camp's famed donkey herd. visitcripplecreek.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Oktoberfest time, year 22, in Woodland Park starting at 11 a.m. both days. German music, food, beer, polkas and wine. Free parking for the shuttle to Ute Pass Cultural Center from Woodland Park High School (turn at McDonald’s toward the school). Admission $7-8, under 21 free. No pets, not even German shepherds. oktoberfestplus.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Depression glass fans, this is for you, the Front Range Glass Show and Sale in Loveland.The Ranch Event Center Complex, 5280 Arena Circle. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 .m. Sunday, $6.American made glass ware, potter and dinnerware, 1880-1980. frontrangeglasssshow.com
SUNDAY
All the delicious tastes and smells permeate the afternoon during the Taste of Old Colorado City, noon to 4 p.m. in Bancroft Park. Check out samples from a variety of restaurants and breweries. Tickets $10-55 benefit OCC improvements. www.eventbrite.com