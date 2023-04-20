FRIDAY-SUNDAY

They're recycling and reselling at the big Just Between Friends consignment event for families at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. A gazillion things available for growing children. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on half-price day Sunday. Free tickets: denver.jbfsale.com Items remaining at sales end benefit the Joyful Journeys human services nonprofit.

SATURDAY

Earth Day is the perfect time to celebrate nature and enjoy a free day at Colorado's four national parks: Great Sand Dunes, Rocky Mountain National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Mesa Verde. Several monuments are free as well: Florissant Fossil Beds, Bent's Old Fort, Colorado and Dinosaur national monuments. The next free day isn't until Aug. 4. A favorite spot, too, for Earth Day is Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Family interactive activities.

SATURDAY

Shredding celebration as Burton Snowboards sponsors a fun end to the ski season with an Après Ski Party at The Woods at The Source Hotel + Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Blvd, Denver. Live DJ, Aperol Spritzes, Burton giveaways, chef hors d'oeuvres, games on the terrace. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $40. tinyurl.com/3hf82wau

SATURDAY

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Dreaming about being the next Tony Hawk? Head for Downtown Denver Skatepark, 2205 19th St., for free skateboard lessons and a master class at 10 a.m. Lessons open to all ages and experience levels. More info at goskate.com

SUNDAY

Watch as Fort Morgan becomes the new Home Town Takeover on the popular HGTV series starting this Sunday night, 8:01 p.m. Erin and Ben Napier, Jenny and Dave Marrs are joined by townsfolk and celebrities bringing a renewed renovation to dying-small-town Colorado. During a six-episode season they will tackle 18 projects in homes, businesses and local spaces as they help the town regain its personality and move forward.

SUNDAY

Grab your mallets, Game Croquet players. The season opens for Denver Croquet Club, a 40-year tradition, and it's open to all, all abilities. 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the croquet lawn in Wash Park, west of South Franklin Street and East Mississippi Avenue. Equipment and instruction available from club members. Flat shoes. Free and no reservations needed. The season called "Serious Fun" runs through September.

SUNDAY

Springtime and tulips, 15,000 of those beautiful flowers, as the season arrives in Downtown Boulder. Kids, fairies and a parade "welcome the tulips" to Pearl Street Mall during today's Tulip Fairy & Elf Festival. 1-5 p.m. Music performances from the stage, too. tinyurl.com/5x57kxwt