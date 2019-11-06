THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Travel along with "Mother Courage and Her Children," as they and their wagon struggle through the destruction left during Europe's religious wars in Bertolt Brecht's famous work, starring Millibo Art Theatre's Birgitta De Pree. Weekends through Nov. 24, Tickets $18-25, themat.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A dog-lovers special weekend, the Southern Colorado Kennel Club's Southern Colorado Classic at the Colorado State Fairgrounds,1001 Beulah Ave., in Pueblo, 1-5 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Free admission. Only dogs entered in competitions allowed on show grounds. tinyurl.com/y5k5ykao
THURSDAY
Hear the touching story of "King Gimp," American artist Daniel Keplinger who was born with cerebral palsy and has inspired several generations. Subject of an Oscar-winning documentary and featured in a commercial during the 2001 Super Bowl, he will answer questions from the audience after the film. He earned his masters of fine arts at age 35, following a mainstreamed education. $10-15. Hors d'oeuvres at 5:30 p.m., film 6:45 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, stargazerstheatre.com/.
THURSDAY
The highly anticipated Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival arrives in a week, but first are free advance screenings around the whole community: three films, 6:30 p.m. at Payne Chapel AME Church, 3725 Marion Drive; "Picture Character," 6:30p.m., SunWater Spa, Manitou. facebook.com/pg/rmwfilm/events
FRIDAY
Grab your skates. The ice is frozen. Time for one of downtown's favorite holiday attractions, Skate in the Park in Acacia Park. Opening day Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., grand opening festivities with free skating Nov. 15. A nice long season running through Feb. 23. downtowncs.com
FRIDAY
Gypsy jazz in Black Forest with Lapompe, Black Rose Acoustic Society at the Community Center, 7 p.m., doors 6:15 p.m. Openers Dave Tamkin and Almost Pioneers. $10, $5 students. Baked goods and beverages for purchase. blackroseacoustic.org
FRIDAY
Funny time with four comedians in "Whose Live Anyway" at Pikes Peak Center, with Dave Foley, Joel Murray, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis, 7 p.m.,, $29.50 to $79.50; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for Cheryl Strayed's "Tiny Beautiful Things," based on her work as an online advice columnist who takes her work very personally. Runs through Dec. 1, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SATURDAY
Put on your bruin best for the fifth annual Bear Creek Bear Run, a fun, goofy charity dash 3K and 5K. New runners get a bear suit, $60; $30 for new bear cubs. Returning runners $15-20. 8:30 a.m., Bear Yoga at 9. Register: https://communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/bearrun/
SATURDAY
Bring your cameras for the awesome Georgetown Bighorn Sheep Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn all about Colorado's majestic official state animal and there's a photo contest along with children's activities and hikes. Free. georgetownbighornsheepfestival.wordpress.com
SATURDAY
A musical theater world premiere, Bollywood style, "Esther, The Queen of Persia,” Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, 5:30 p.m, tickets EstherPremiere.org/cos
SATURDAY
Opening catwalk for Denver Fashion Week, Street Fashion and Art, 7-11 p.m., Forney Museum of Transportation, 4304 Brighton Blvd., $20-100. See the best from local DFW designers and new artists. Even more during the week of emerging designers, fashions from boutiques, featured hair stylists and makeup artists. Tickets: eventbrite, denverfashionweek.com.
SATURDAY
A special Veterans Day weekend concert: Denver Country band Premium Diesel, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, $15, showclix.com.
SATURDAY
Back to the farm in the educational demonstration program “Everything But the Oink,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rock Ledge Ranch. After hogs are processed, what follows is lard, soap, medicines and much more. See sausage making and cooking with lard.$8, $4 for students. rockledgeranch.com
SUNDAY
If the words vinyl, albums, LPs, cassettes and music memorabilia make your day, the Colorado Springs Record Show could be just for you. Collectors, vendors, dealers. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Early birds, 9 a.m., $10; general admission 10 a.m., $3. Masonic Center, 130 Panorama Drive. coloradorecordshow.com
SUNDAY
So many enticing, gift-filled arts and crafts fairs this season, but here's something kind of wild, Misfits Craft & Art Fair, Ivywild School, 2-8 p.m. It is, they say, a bit unusual, for the odd, the weird and the bizarre in jewelry, art,"oddities and curiosities," tarot readings and more. ivywildschool.com
SUNDAY
Greek Orthodox Christian Comedian Nazareth brings his humor and encouragement to morning services, 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m., at Rock Family Church, 4005 Lee Vance Drive, free, rockfamilychurch.com.
SUNDAY
Blues rockers Tommy Castro & The Painkillers and Tinsley Ellis bring their T'N'T Tour to Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 6 p.m., $25 advance, $30 day of, stargazerstheatre.com.