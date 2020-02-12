THURSDAY
Celebration night as ViewHouse Colorado Springs opens at 7114 Campus Drive starting at 6 p.m. First come, first served for samples and tastings of all the good things to come, local vendor tables, music and entertainment. To introduce themselves to the city, donations at the door for local nonprofit Angels of America's Fallen, $10 suggested. Open for regular business Friday at 11 a.m.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Opening weekend for the Springs Ensemble Theatre's 11th season production "Strangers on a Train," adapted from the Patricia Highsmith novel. Drunken strangers hatch what is expected to be the perfect murder plan ridding them of family members. Directed by Holly Haverkorn. Runs through March 1. Tickets $20. Reservations, box office line, 357-3080 or springsensembletheatre.org/tickets. 1903 E. Cache la Poudre St.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
All the jitterbugging sounds of the speakeasy days, "The Spirit of Prohibition" by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic conducted by Thomas Wilson, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center. csphilharmonic.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
So much Valentine's love at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, Love, Locks and Lights. tinyurl.com/vnh25ww
FRIDAY
The mountain skies are even more photogenic when six hot-air balloons of every color inflate for a balloon glow in Mountain Village for the Light the Night Celebration in Steamboat Springs. 5:30 p.m., steamboat.com. Add to that nighttime skiing, fireworks and a torchlight parade down the mountain.
FRIDAY
A look back, "The Historic Films of the Pikes Peak Region," including many shot by historic Alexander Film Co. A project of author Steve Antonuccio of Pikes Peak Library District, who helped set up a collection of historic films, starting with the first one shot in 1897 by the Edison Co. 11 a.m., Old Colorado City Historical Society, $5 admission, tinyurl.com/wyrfg4f
SATURDAY
A sold-out outdoor NHL game in Falcon Stadium, the Avalanche and the Kings at 6 p.m. But pregame action is open to all, for free, from 1-5:30 p.m., at the public Fan Festival in Falcon Alley. Flyover, all about Olympic City, FanDuelSportsbook gaming, slapshots, the Wienermobile, Mr. Peanut's NUTmobile, hockey merchandise and new aps. nhl.com/fans/stadium-series/2020.
SATURDAY
Sometimes they're way up there in the rock formations, but binoculars and the telescopes bring them up close during the popular 15th annual Bighorn Sheep Day at Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. Educational nature activities by local groups from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free shuttles to viewing stations from the center. Guided hikes. Presentations and games in the center. gardenofgods.com, tinyurl.com/smj7oqg
SATURDAY
Hear 275 handbells ringing together during the 37th Annual Southern Colorado Handbell Festival and Concert at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Rehearsals all day with a free public concert also featuring Colorado Brass Arts. The Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Bucking bulls, 100 of them, are the ones going for the prizes this time in the Castle Rock Bull Riding & Bull Challenge, 2 and 7 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds. Bulls will buck and the cowboys can hang on for eight seconds or not because the winning bull earns a championship Tres Rios silver buckle. Young cowboys and "mini bulls" have a competition, too. Tickets $20, $15 for ages 6-12, kids under 5 free., at the door, ticketbud.com, tzbuckingbulls.com
SATURDAY
Competitors have provided their best made-their-own wine for judging and awards will be presented at a Hobby Wine reception, 7 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center. Commercial wines available for sampling by the 21+ crowd. Appetizers, music by Mélange Duo. Proceeds to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, $20, pre-registration online at elpasocountynaturecenters.com
SATURDAY
Molly Ivins was often described as a media firebrand, and indeed she was. Her friend and fellow political columnist Jim Hightower, author and radio talk show host, tells her story in a "Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins" film and discussion, including his own upcoming book. Ivins said about Hightower: "If Will Rogers and Mother Jones had a baby, Jim Hightower would be that rambunctious child — mad as hell, with a sense of humor." Free evening, 6 p.m., Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave. coloradocollege.edu
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A model railroad lover's delight, Rails in the Rockies in beautiful Estes Park. The Estes Valley Model Railroaders' annual show. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $10, children 12 and under free. railsintherockies.org
SUNDAY
They're forced to endure the worst of the B grade sci-fi movies in the TV comedy "Mystery Science Theatre 3000" (MST3K) on stage at Pikes Peak Center, 6 p.m., tickets axs.com
SUNDAY
The Taylor Memorial Concert Series is a local tradition offering special free afternoons of exceptional music for the community. Sunday at 3 p.m. continues the legacy with “Sanctuary,” by Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble at Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St. Conductor Deborah Jenkins Teske. cvae.org