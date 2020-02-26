THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The Buffalo Soldiers, the African-American WWII heroes, are an important part of local Black History Month observances. On Thursday at 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum hosts a screening of "Inside Buffalo — They Served America When America Was Not Ready to Serve Them" in the Museum’s 1903 Division 1 Courtroom. The segregated 92nd Buffalo Division unit liberated Italian fighters and villagers. $5 tickets at tinyurl.com/tmcafvn. Also at the museum: Black History Month Tours; Exhibit: Any Place North and West: African Americans in Colorado Springs; digital exhibit for Leon Young in the Story of Us exhibit “L = Leon Young” (cspm.org) On Saturday, Dennis Moore presents a history of the Buffalo Soldiers at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., 11 a.m. Moore is a member of the Buffalo Soldiers Memorial Committee.
THURSDAY
A creative evening of poetry, music, dancers and playwrights, "For The Love Of Black Women" is a Black History Month special feature hosted by The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.,5-11 p.m.Tickets: red.vendini.com. More about the featured black women: tinyurl.com/sza97lh
See a fascinating film festival award winner, "Skid Row Marathon," as an unlikely team of marathon runners, former addicts and homeless, is created on skid row. Special screening by Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute at Sierra High School, 2250 Jet Wing Drive, followed by a discussion time. 6:30 p.m.For free tickets, email: info@rmwfilmfest.org
Kevin's turning off the burners in food truck Potato Potato and saying goodbye after six years of poutine and fries. Time for a farewell party, some beer and a Pimped Out Potato contest, 4-9 p.m. at Storybook Brewing, 3121 N. El Paso St., Suite A.
Sing along with "Hakuna Matata" and "Circle of Life" as the 1994 "Lion King" is on the screen, 6 p.m. at Community Congregational Church, 103 Pawnee Ave. in Manitou, 6 p.m. Free, manitouchurch.org
Two days of indie Colorado short films. A viewing delight. 40 shorties. The big screen, a bar, popcorn and movie fans. Film guide: https://csc.eventive.org/films. Movies on a large screen, a bar and fresh popcorn. Two-day passes and single tickets. Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.
Something different, the U.S. Snowshoe Championships. Even for beginners and recreational snowshoers. And the kids. Colorado Mountain College in Leadville. Up high at an elevation of 10,152. leadvilletwinlakes.com
Incline Happy Hour is back. Hearty souls will go up the Incline at their own speeds, come down Barr Trail and toast each other at Manitou Brewing Co. Join UpaDowna and members of the OutThere Colorado team. Parking in the free lot at 10 Old Mans Trail for a free shuttle to the Incline. No dogs. Join the group: strava.com/clubs/566191. Waiver required. 2:30-7:30 p.m.
A great group of Songwriters in the Round at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake. Featured: Rebecca Folsom, Buddy Mondlock, Liz Barnez and Mary Huckins. Tickets: $20, day of show $22. 7 p.m., trilakesarts.org
Put on your hat, your snap-button shirt, your jeans and boots for a good,old-fashioned barn dance as you line dance and two-step to Exit West at Mark Reyner Stables, 3254 Paseo Road. A benefit for Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, which has programs for special-needs riders. Suggested $20 donation at the door, 5 p.m. RSVP Nancy Harrison, 351-7343. cstrc.org
His father was a major artist, the head of the Colorado College art department, and who better to share the stories about the life and work of Bernard Arnest than his son, well-known local composer and pianist Mark Arnest. Mark describes some of his own favorites of his father's works in a benefit for the Colorado Springs Conservatory, noon Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. 415 S. Sahwatch St., coloradospringsconservatory.org
This weekend's Colorado showing for the incredibly beautiful outdoor Banff Film Festival t Denver's Paramount Theatre. Moves to Colorado Springs March 3-4 at Stargazers Theatre, presented by Mountain Chalet. Then other stops around the state. Schedules and tickets: banffcentre.ca/banffmountainfestival/tour
One-hundred young men will Sing! to Raise the Roof in an enthusiastic Boychoir Colorado Springs Children's Chorale concert at Ent Center for the Arts. It's billed as a lively team sport led by special guest conductor and "coach" Kevin Padworkski. 4 p.m.tickets.uccspresents.org/2234
Basketball fun with The Harlem Globetrotters as they're "Pushing the Limits" with Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, TNT Lister, Swish Sutton and Torch George at Broadmoor World Arena, 2 p.m.harlemglobetrotters.com/
A Bluegrass Sunday with three bands, in partnership with the Manitou Music Foundation, 2 p.m., doors at 1, Stargazers Theatre. Wood Belly, winners of the 2018 Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition, Red Mountain Boys and the Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble. Admission $10 plus ticketing fee. Food, drinks, dancing and music. stargazerstheatre.com