THURSDAY
He's a mime, but most intriguing, a deaf mime storyteller who uses sign language. Justin Perez will entertain in ASL at 6 p.m.at Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, 33 N. Institute St. Tickets $10 or $30 for a family of 4, at the school's front desk or from staff, 578-2100 for credit cards.
THURSDAY
Boogie at the Broadmoor! Official pre-party with Woodshed Red, 7 p.m. Thursday at Stargazers Theatre, large dance floor, $12, tickets.vendini.com. The full Leftover Salmon jam is at the Broadmoor March 20-22, boogieatthebroadmoor.com.
THURSDAY
Lots of familiar songs from hippiedom and the Age of Aquarius. It's "Hair" by the UCCS Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Ent Center, Thursday through March 22. Schedule and tickets: uccspresents.org
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
A weekend of music from Ireland, Scotland, the Hebrides, and Cape Breton at the famed Durango Celtic Festival. Concerts, workshops, and festival fun. Schedule and tickets: durangocelticfestival.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
"Grandpa" Bredo is still frozen in the Tuff Shed and will miss the annual craziness in his honor in Nederland, the 19th annual Frozen Dead Guy Days. Music and games and frozen guy games. frozendeadguydays.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A Lenten season tradition, the Gallery of Living Art with volunteers in 14 living sacred art works including "Pietá" and "The Last Supper." First Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. flc@flccs.net
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A theatrical production, with aerial acrobats and martial arts, "The Thorn Tour 2020" has a three-day hometown run at Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd. Founded in 1997, the team portrays the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. Tickets: thethorn.brushfire.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Seminars and major planting plans and advice at the 24th annual Spencers Garden Success Show, Fountain Store, 4720 Center Valley Drive.9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Seminar schedule: spencersgardens.com,392-2726
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Getting ready to change major things around your home? Lots of hints and help from vendors at the Remodeling Expo 2020 this weekend at Norris-Penrose Event Center, $3, children under 18 free. coloradospringsremodelingexpo.com
FRIDAY
Welcome the city's newest performance spot, the Knights of Columbus Hall, with a variety of local groups in "A Knight at the Theater," 7 p.m. at Pikes Peak Library District, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave. The historic hall is now a free performance and rehearsal space. Among companies performing: SET, Dragon Theatre, Funky Little Theater,THEATREdART, Star Bar and others, including stand-up comedy. Entrance on northwest corner of Penrose Library parking lot. ppld.org/knights-columbus-hall
SATURDAY
Grand marshals in white dresses honor the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote, at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, noon, through downtown Colorado Springs (csstpats.com). The day of green activities starts earlier with a 5k run, bike ride and kids fun run (csgrandprix.com). A buffet and rooftop viewing for Empty Stocking fund at Blondie's, 24 N. Tejon St., at 10 a.m.
SATURDAY
To the plethora of St. Patrick's festivities all day, add something modern and different, Pi Day at Spring Makers Market, Pikes Peak Makerspace, 735 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Creative items made by 14 makerspace members and artists. Food trucks and Gold Star Pies. Tours of makerspace, too.
SATURDAY
Whenever they say "go jump in the lake" they will. Polar Plunge 2020 is a special wet benefit event for Special Olympics Colorado -- Rocky Mountain Ninjas at the lake at Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Register 11 a.m.; plunge at 1 p.m.; after splash bash at 1:30 p.m. classy.org/team/268775
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The famed Tri-State Auto Exhibition, a multiyear tradition, is returning to Denver's National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., with 180 custom vehicles, trucks and motorcycles. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. A project of Sabers of Denver. Tickets $15, $5 for ages 6-12, under age 6 free. tristateautoexhibition.com/
SUNDAY
Favorites from Colorado Farm and Art will be there for an indoor March Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Visit the center's art galleries and the vendors. Food goodies from food trucks (weather permitting), Mountain Pie, Azteca tamales, grass-fed meats, eggs and organic microgreens. Kids' activities. facebook.com/farmandartmarket
SUNDAY
A special evening of dance, “Under the Canopy,” with dancers from Connexus Dance Collective, Colorado Youth Ballet, and the National Honor Society of Dance Arts chapter of Colorado Ballet Society. 5 p.m. Sunday at Doherty High School, 4515 Barnes Road.. Tickets $20 at danceinthesprings.com.
SUNDAY
The finale of this season's Temple Shalom Jewish Film Series, "Crescendo." Conductor Eduard Sporck is challenged to put together an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra. Can music bring them together? 6 p.m., 1523 E. Monument St. Free showing, reservations at templeshalom.com, 634-5311. Sweet and Savory reception follows, $18.
SUNDAY
Opening day for a most unusual artist pairing, "Natural Forces: Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington," at the Denver Art Museum. For Homer it was about rocky Eastern coastlines and Remington is legendary for his American West works. Here they are together in 60 pieces of art, through June 7. denverartmuseum.org