THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Final weekend for the giant Colorado Mineral & Fossil Show at Crowne Plaza DIA, 15500 E. 40th Ave., Denver.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Dreaming about hitting the road? Check out the Great American RV Show with fifth wheels, toy haulers, tent trailers and more. On Saturday, there are pony rides for the kids. Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Gold Camp Road, $10 cash per car, greatamericanrvshowcosprings.com
FRIDAY
An electronic tribute to Bob Marley by Jon Wayne and The Pain and Denver's Wake Up and Live, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, $6-$15, blacksheeprocks.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
One of the craziest events you will find anywhere is ArtoCade Art Car fest and parade in Trinidad. There's no way to explain these 120 wacky vehicles, but it's so much fun. Dancing in the streets. The Art Cartopia Museum. artocade.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's opening weekend for the fascinating science behind Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits, through April 12, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. What makes these athletes do what they do? dmns.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The Holly Berry House Gallery in Old Colorado City closed last October, but the popular Holly Berry House Folk Art Festival continues for its 41st year as a benefit for Rock Ledge Ranch at Garden of the Gods. Works by more than 160 artisans. Noon Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday. $6, $2 for children 6-12. facebook.com/events/1102249559965221/
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is over for the year. Now hill climbs slow down a bunch for the Hot Rod Hill Climb in Central City. Features 1933 and 1934 Fords driving through the mountains and in a classic car show. hotrodhillclimb.com
SATURDAY
Dogs and craft beer — there you have it. Pawtoberfest is an annual winner in The Gazette's Best of the Springs. Contests, dog walks, music, family activities and, of course, brews and food trucks. 10 a.m., Bear Creek Park, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. tinyurl.com/y5gvxnqx
SATURDAY
A six-block creative delight for all ages, the What If … Festival of Innovation and Imagination, downtown from Pikes Peak Center to Pioneers Museum. Robotics, VR, art, science, Lockheed Slingshot, around-the-world experiences in the Portal and so much more. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. whatif-festival.org
SATURDAY
No no, never never street race. Instead, how about legal Off the Street Drags at PPIR, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain. Drag racing start lights and timing. Street legal cars and motorcycles with DOT tires. 3-9 p.m. offthestreetdrags.com
SATURDAY
Take a walk through Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument with the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, non-competitive, start between 9:30 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m. There are 5K and 10K routes on dirt and gravel trails. No pets. The monument has an entrance fee. Info: Curt Converse, 719-591-8193.
SATURDAY
Opening day for a Pioneers Museum permanent exhibit leading to the city's 150th birthday in 2021: all about the city founder, "Evidence: Finding the Facts about General William Jackson Palmer." cspm.org
SATURDAY
The history of the famed local pottery is the focus of the annual Van Briggle Pottery Festival & Tour in the original building and studio, now a part of Colorado College, 1125 Glen Ave. One-hour walking tours, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Timed tickets $15, free for 15 and younger. A benefit for the 130th anniversary of the Woman's Educational Society, which offers scholarships to CC women. coloradocollege.edu/wes
SATURDAY
Weather permitting, see the full moon as you hike Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 7:30 p.m. Bring your flashlight and meet the Naturalist at Limekiln Trailhead to walk 1.5 miles. Parks pass required on vehicles. facebook.com/events/452576038921731/
SATURDAY
RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World Tour 2019 follows Asia O'Hara saving the galaxy with her cast of queens, 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, 8 p.m., $52-$62, artscomplex.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
History and hauntings at four cemetery tours. Evergreen’s 19th annual guided history reenactment of famous people buried there, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $8, kids 12 and younger free, 1005 Hancock Expressway, tinyurl.com/y4rcqqw6. Old Colorado City Historical Society's "Haunted Histories" at Fairview Cemetery starting at 6 p.m., 1000 S. 26th St., $20, occhs.org. Friends of Fountain Fairview Cemetery take folks on "Murder and Mayhem in Fountain: A Chilling Lantern Tour" through their cemetery at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. $20 at the gate, 757 S. Santa Fe Ave. History and ghosts from the mining era past, "Mt. Pisgah Speaks Cemetery Tour," leaving from the Cripple Creek District Museum, 5th Street and Bennett Avenue, shuttle every half hour starting at 9:30 a.m. $10, reservations 303-921-6329. visitcripplecreek.com
SUNDAY
A special neighborhood tradition, the Patty Jewett Porchfest, 1-5 p.m. Visit from porch to porch, enjoy live bands, food trucks. tinyurl.com/y4xrcgy9