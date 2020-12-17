THURSDAY AND DEC. 25
An annual sold-out holiday tradition by the Air Force Academy Band, Holly and Ivy moves from concert hall to Rocky Mountain PBS for the first time. 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve night. Academy Band ensembles including Stellar Brass, Pegasus, Academy Winds and the Saxophone Quartet. facebook.com/usafacademyband
THURSDAY-FRIDAYMore than 50 homes are in the Banning Lewis Ranch Light Up Your Neighborhood Holiday Lighting Contest through Friday, but everything sparkles all season long. Voting is digital from vehicles. Begin the tour at the Ranch House, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd. The map: https://bit.ly/BLRLightUpYourNeighborhood
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Fun this weekend with an app-based Community Scavenger Hunt, a fundraiser for Greccio Housing. Interactive as you select missions and follow instructions to specific points for photos or videos. Kickoff in the nonprofit’s parking lot, 1015 E. Pikes Peak Ave., starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, for a goodie bag and coffee along with hints for success. Register $25 at tinyurl.com/y38vlhgo.
ONGOING
So many light displays throughout downtown Denver including the Merry & Bright Lights at Denver Union Station, a nightly show from 5-10 p.m. Walking tours at Denver Walking Tours $24.99. A free map from Downtown Denver’s Winter in the City online. In Boulder, a self-guided tour through downtown lights, including a Prince Purple Rain display, boulderdowntown.com/light-up-the-holidays
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Holiday celebrations in Colorado Springs at the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Along with the country’s athletic history, special family activities Saturday and Sunday: snowman ornament making in celebration of the winter solstice Next weekend features Kwanzaa bracelets. COVID-19 regulations: usopm.org/safety.
SATURDAY
Outdoor Carols in the Labyrinth by the Colorado Springs Chorale, 6 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave. Free. A 2020 fill-in for the chorale’s annual Deck the Hall concert, conducted by Deborah Jenkins Teske. cschorale.org
On Sunday, those talented young singers with the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale mail a virtual concert, Holiday Postcard from the Springs. They did pop-up performances in some of the most special areas of the community, put together as different historic postcards. Enjoy, 3 p.m., $20 tickets at showtix4u.com/event-details/43491
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible due to COVID-19 guidelines. Check websites before going.