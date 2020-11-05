By Linda Navarro
The Denver Gazett
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Denver Arts Week 2020 style becomes Denver Arts Week(end). 100 things to enjoy. Some virtual and some in-person. Music, walking tours, history, art galleries, 65th anniversary of the Ford Mustang and the Denver Film Festival. denver.org/denver-arts-week
SATURDAY
In this virtual world, the Denver Veterans Day Run honors those who served with all ages running or walking a 5K or 10K anywhere, any time, any way between Saturday and midnight Nov. 15. To sign up: runsignup.com/Race/CO/Denver/DenverVeteransDay
ONGOING
Early reservations available now in the Countdown to Christmas at Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Nov. 20-Jan. 3, 2021. An acre of holiday lights and decorations. Snow tubing. I Love Christmas Movies’ 13 immersive scenes from films. Reservations: christmasatgaylordrockies.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Check for any last-minute COVID-19 changes, but Cherry Creek Gift Festival is planned weekends through Dec. 24 in the mall, with 75 artisan vendors. Across from the Food Court. Masks required. Social distancing. Play areas closed and water fountains off for now. shopcherrycreek.com, cherrycreekgiftfestival.com
FRIDAY
All those wonderful Queen songs in the Sing-a-Long Drive-in ”Bohemian Rhapsody,” the movie and all its music in socially distanced cars, the Parker PACE Center parking lot, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. $30 per vehicle, 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets: email PACEtickets@parkeronline.org or tinyurl.com/yyvph5ur