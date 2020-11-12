FRIDAY-NOV. 22
The first fall Denver Restaurant Week supports eateries all around the city with takeout, delivery and COVID-19-safe dining, complete with cocktails and wine. Multi-course meals $25, $35 and $45. Menus: denver.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Calling costume and opera lovers. An extravaganza open to everyone everywhere virtually for the first time, the renowned San Francisco Opera's Costume Shop Sale. Hand made costumes created for "The Merry Widow," "Die Fledermaus," "Tannhäuser" and others. sfopera.com/costumesale
SATURDAY
The 71st Warren Miller film, "Future Retro," is going virtual for the first time with amazing skiers and snowboarders. Winter fun from home. Jonny Moseley leads red carpet fun, athlete interviews and giveaways. Film locations: Vermont, Switzerland, Iceland, Alaska, Montana, Antarctica and Utah. Tickets $30 for 1-4 people on a single device, warrenmiller.com.
ONGOING
Santa's Wonderland has arrived at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, with COVID-19 guidelines. Santa and holiday crafts in the village. A Magic Santa Shield between the jolly old fellow and families for non-contact visits. Free digital reservations for social distancing. Temperature screening and Santa's elves sanitize surfaces between each visit. Masks required. Reservations: basspro.com/santa.
ONGOING
A one-of-a-kind immersive virtual reality project can be experienced at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. "CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible)," by director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, is an Academy Award winner and premiered at Cannes Film Festival. A difficult look at conditions experienced by immigrants and refugees. Strong COVID-19 restrictions, three visitors at a time. Masks. Warnings about flashing lights and a claustrophobia-type atmosphere. Online tickets required: denvercenter.org/tickets-events/carne-y-arena
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19 restrictions. Check websites before going.