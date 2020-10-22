THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Illustrators Only show opening, 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Circle, Colorado Springs. Thomas Blackshear, newly named to the 2020 Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame; Ezra Tucker, Budweiser Clydesdales, Disney, Lucas Films, Outdoor Life; Joseph Lorusso, Hallmark Cards greeting card division. Open 9:30 a.m. daily. tinyurl.com/y66ptrbw, 577-5744
WEEKEND
Trick or treating at Colorado zoos: ZooBoo at the Pueblo Zoo, Saturday and Sunday, pueblozoo.org/zooboo. Denver Boo at the Zoo Storybook Safari, through Oct. 31, denverzoo.org. Cheyenne Mountain Boo at the Zoo, Friday-Sunday and Oct. 30-31, cmzoo.org. COVID-19 precautions.
SUNDAY
Dance excitement: Rene Heredia’s Flamenco Dance Fantasy Theatre, gypsy flamenco, in the reopened Lone Tree Arts Center, following Public Health and Douglas County COVID-19 guidelines including masks and print-at-home or telephone tickets. 10075 Commons St. lonetreeartscenter.org
ONGOING
Advance tickets on sale for the Colorado Railroad Museum’s Polar Express Train Ride and show in Golden. Dates for Nov. 1-Dec. 31. Families invited to wear pajamas, drink hot cocoa and eat Christmas cookies as they sing holiday stories and act out “The Polar Express.” Learn all about steam engines. Pandemic rules: masks for everyone ages 3 and older, reduced number of guests on the train, seating spaces between groups, all tickets in advance at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org/Polar-Express/Tickets.
SUNDAY