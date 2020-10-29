THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Manitou Springs businesses are competing for the best scarecrows crown through Saturday. Shop and vote: tinyurl.com/y4d4h24s. As is tradition, Old Colorado City scarecrows inhabit that area of shops and restaurants through Saturday as well.
SATURDAY
It's Ghouls & Stools Saturday to clean up poo at the Bear Creek Dog Park. El Paso County parks folks explain that pet waste in rainfall and snowmelt can contaminate creeks, lakes, rivers and streams as well as pollute the dog park. Volunteer 9-11 a.m., 21st and Rio Grande streets. Costumes encouraged. Gloves, bags and buckets provided. More information, 520-7529.
ONGOING
If you missed the 2020 Housing and Building Association's 2020 Parade of Homes or just want to see one of the homes again, it is all virtual now with 22 newest of the new homes from mid $500,000 to over $2 million. Also check out the prize winners. springsparade.com/2020-virtual-parade
ONGOING
Heading downtown this weekend for shopping, a cuppa coffee, art or eating out? Check out special deals with the Discover Downtown Savings Pass. Sign up and it's all on your phone: downtowncs.com/pass
ONGOING
The Denver Film Festival continues, virtually this year, through Nov. 8 with a final from-your-car film at Red Rocks on Thursday . There's a full schedule of film viewings, conversations with filmmakers, celebrities and activities throughout the festival. Check "How to Fest:" denverfilm.org/dff43
NOTE: Activities could face last-minute changes because of COVID-19 restrictions. Check websites in advance.