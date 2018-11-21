THURSDAY
Run, turkeys, run. What a fun family Thanksgiving tradition, the YMCA Turkey Trot 5K and Kids' Tiny Trot at the Briargate Family YMCA, a fundraiser for Y scholarships for families.The 21st annual, at 4025 Family Place, bright and early at 8 a.m. before the turkey day feasts.
FRIDAY
A moonlight Garden of the Gods Full Moon Hike starting at the Visitor & Nature Center, 1805 N.30th St., 5:30–7:30 p.m. A marked course leads hikers through the park to telescopes along the way for moon views. Hot drinks and snacks at Bean Sprouts Café. A benefit for the Garden of the Gods Foundation, Friends of Garden of the Gods and the Trails and Open Space Coalition. Bring flashlights or headlamps and dress for nippy weather. Sturdy shoes recommended for the 2-mile walk. $5 ages 13+, 12 and under free, $10 at the door, cash and credit cards.
FRIDAY
Free entry at all 41 Colorado State Parks for Great Outdoors Colorado's Fresh Air Friday. Explore the trails at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Travel by foot, by bike, by horse. Nature touch tables at Limekiln Trailhead. Mystery Hike from Visitor Center at noon. Sales at the gift shop.
FRIDAY
The beginning of a five-part holiday show at Broadmoor Galleries Traditional Gallery at The Broadmoor hotel, 1 Lake Circle. The Black Friday Show features Thomas Blackshear, Karla Murray, James Moore and guest artist Chula Beauregard. New pieces and live demonstrations of works in progress. Noon-7 p.m.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for “Mountain Holiday: A Christmas Melodrama and Olio” at The Butte Theater in Cripple Creek, 139 E. Bennett Ave. Melodramas and the wild olios have been a gold camp tradition for 80 years. Through Dec. 24.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Don't miss a breathtakingly beautiful field of "Blossoms of Light," animated LEDs reacting to sounds, at Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. Carolers on some evenings. Through Jan. 1. Another holiday treat, Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms' Santa's Village, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. Through Dec. 23.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara and the giant Nutcracker doll take the stage as the Oklahoma City Ballet and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic present this holiday tradition, Tchaikovsky’s "The Nutcracker" at Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Friday-Sunday. Tickets starting at $32. The Colorado Ballet offers this holiday story Saturday through Dec. 24 at Denver Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Prettier than the words Black Friday might sound, it's ice-sculpture art at Parad-Ice on the Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway. Ice- cutting demonstrations, dueling chainsaws and a competition to benefit the Empty Stocking Fund. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. And a whole array of shops for plenty of shopping.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for the 25th year of the Pueblo Zoo ElectriCritters, 5:30-8:30 p.m., thousands of dancing lights.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Dior. No other word needed for those who love the finest haute couture. 70 magical years of clothes: Dior: From Paris to the World at the Denver Art Museum. Prepare to be awed now through March 3, hundreds of amazing pieces.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend as holiday lights turn the top of Williams Canyon at Cave of the Winds into a magical place for the Mountain Illumination Festival. A driving tour from inside your toasty vehicle, but guests are invited to get out and enjoy the 250,000 lights.Then it's time for hot chocolate and s'mores around the campfire. Festival runs through Jan. 5. 5-9 p.m., rates for carloads and vanloads but no tour buses or RVs.
SATURDAY
After shopping at Small Business Saturday, take an Old Colorado City Victorian Stroll from 5 to 8 p.m. Carolers, strolling entertainers and food as the stores stay open late.
SATURDAY
Send little pumpkins or potatoes into space, or however far the catapult will launch them, during Punkin' Chunkin' at Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Launches from 9:30-11:30 a.m., $3 prepaid reservations, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers
SUNDAY
Experience a special cultural tradition, the Farolito Lighting and Pinecone Ceremony, from 4-6 p.m. at Tesoro Cultural Center in Morrison, 19192 Colorado 8. Pine cones are tossed into the fire in the courtyard, with the sparks sending special thoughts and prayers off into the night. Traditional Christmas carols and music by strolling musicians. Perfect for the mountain night: Mexican hot chocolate, hot cider and traditional biscochitos. Free. Dress for the mountain night.
Compiled by Linda Navarro, linda.navarro@gazette.com