THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The beloved Louisa May Alcott "Little Women" comes alive in the Broadway musical by Village Arts of Colorado Springs at Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon Saturday, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South. Tickets: $20-15, www.showtix4u.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A child's delight, it's Touch-a-Truck Weekend at Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Major big trucks, some with sirens, others that make holes in the ground. Kiddos can touch them, sit in them or just look at them. Friday from 5-7p.m. is a sensory-friendly evening, quieter, lights lower and no horns. Then the big noises, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Military and families free from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, with IDs. A benefit for Junior League community projects, tickets jlcoloradosprings.org/touch-a-truck/
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A Colorado Ballet "Tour de Force," contemporary ballets and an American premiere based on the game of Clue, Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, evenings and matinees this weekend, tickets $30-155, coloradoballet.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's the state's oldest birding event and for the 37th year the sandhill cranes return by the thousands this weekend to the San Juans, thrilling hundreds of human watchers and photo takers at the Monte Vista Crane Festival. Tours, bird watching and activities. Info: mvcranefest.org
FRIDAY
A hard-fought hockey tradition, the Colorado College Tigers and Denver University Pioneers as they edge toward their final Gold Pan games at the Broadmoor World Arena, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: axs.com Ground has been broken for CC's new Robson Arena on campus, scheduled to open in 2021.
FRIDAY
Think Greta Thunberg as artists are “Responding to Climate Change Through Art,” starting with an opening reception at Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave. in Manitou, 5-8 p.m.Manitou Springs Art Council sponsored show runs through the end of March "to encourage people to rethink their relationship with the environment using beautiful or controversial imagery." commonwheel.com
SATURDAY
A longtime up-the-Pass favorite since 1945, albeit a bit worn out and scruffy, the Crystola Roadhouse has undergone major renovations and celebrates with a grand opening by the new owners, who also own the deliciously wonderful Donut Mill in Woodland Park. Experience the New Crystola Roadhouse, restaurant, music venue and bar with outdoor patio to come, all day starting at 11 a.m. until midnight, 20918 E. U.S. Highway 24. Dave Marshall & the Double AA Express play from 5-9 PM.
SATURDAY
Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center celebrates its 25th anniversary year with one of their Garden of the Gods History Hikes, 10 a.m.-noon The 2.5 mile hike begins and ends at the Visitor Center. Recommended: hiking shoes, water, snacks, hat and sunscreen. $5 and reservations required at gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/adventure-programs
SATURDAY
Big screams and they'll smash bunches of blocks and boards during the 14th annual U.S. Taekwondo Center students and families Break-A-Thon for charity, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.in the City Auditorium, 231 E. Kiowa St. Part of a five-year partnership with Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation with a goal of raising $250,000 for children in Southern Colorado.The morning also includes a silent auction, wine pull and balloon pop. ustaekwondocenter.com
SATURDAY
Last fall New Orleans musician Nicolas Payton treated local audiences to the American debut of his Black American Symphony, and returns with his quartet for a performance Saturday,7 p.m., at Ent Center. Tickets uccspresents.org
SATURDAY
A day of inspiration, Girls and Science, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Girls and their families meet mentors from STEAM career fields and try out hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Tickets: dmns.org/visit/events-and-activities/girls-science-2020
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The 30th annual "Hot Rods and Cool Bikes" Motorcycle and Custom Car Show at Colorado Springs Event Center. Indoor show and swap meet starting Saturday at 9 a.m. Then Sunday, add the ink-awards Colorado Tattoo Competition, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Go for Baroque in Chamber Orchestra of the Springs concerts, "Baroque Tangents," 7 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., 2:30 p.m. Sunday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave. Tickets $30, $10 for youth. chamberorchestraofthesprings.org Pre-concert lecture 45 minutes prior to performances.
SUNDAY
Foodie heaven, the Colorado Restaurant Association's Taste of Pikes Peak, Food, Wine and Beer Expo at Broadmoor Hall, right beside the Broadmoor parking garage, noon to 3 p.m.VIP meet the chefs and bartenders at 11 a.m. Chefs competition and silent auction.Tickets: TasteofPikesPeak.com
SUNDAY
The Colorado College performance faculty takes the spotlight in the annual Faculty Artist Concert, chamber music, jazz and Indonesian gamelan. Free and for the public. 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.