So many interesting and fun things to do in the Colorado Springs area this weekend and here are some of our favorites, including Artini, the start of Restaurant Week and Oktoberfest.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for the Tony Award-winning best play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College's Theatre Company, through Oct. 20. Did Christopher, a strange young man anyway, murder his neighbor's dog? No, he says, and turns detective. Tickets: fac.coloradocollege.edu
FRIDAY
Artini party night for the 21 and older crowd leads you into a full COPPeR Arts Month of activities with a free sneak preview of music, dance, burlesque, aerials, plein air art and signature cocktails with food from the food trucks, 5:30-8:30 p.m.,The Mining Exchange Hotel and Gold Room, 8 S. Nevada Ave. peakradar.com
FRIDAY
Go Latin with the rhythm and percussion album release of "48," the new album by Mateo y Las Manos Pesadas. Get ready to move it, doors at 5:30 p.m., show 6-10 p.m. at Ivywild School, $20-25 on eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY
It's the beginning of Pikes Peak Restaurant Week running through Oct. 6 all around town. Multicourse meals for $15, $30 or $45 per person.From burgers to gourmet meals. Passport and restaurant list: visitcos.com/events-calendar/annual/pikes-peak-restaurant-week-2019
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Saturday is opening day for Maize in the City, the popular, farmer-created, 40-acre corn-field adventure and Crazed Corn Field Maze in Thornton, 10451 McKay Road, outside Denver. Petting zoo, swim the corn kernel box and try the tractor-tire climb. Details at maizeinthecity.com. The farm's Haunted Field of Screams (hauntedfieldofscreams.com) opens Friday, $44.99 general admission. Another Denver favorite: the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms, botanicgardens.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Hoist an Oktoberfest stein, practice your polka steps and prepare to cheer the Dachshund Dash this weekend at Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.
SATURDAY
Something extra special for STEM students and lovers of all things space: the public grand opening of the new Challenger Learning Center of Colorado, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Challenger Learning Center of Colorado, 8717 Wolf Valley Drive in Wolf Ranch. Elementary STEM activities and free planetarium shows. See the space shuttle model flying over the atrium.
SATURDAY
Be aware, be bear aware. Learn all about those hungry creatures converging on our area in search of pre-hibernation food. How to live in peace with our temporary neighbors and how humans can take steps to keep the bears safe as well. 10 a.m.–noon, $4 prepaid, Bear Creek Nature Center, ElPasoCountyNatureCenters.com.
SATURDAY
Enjoy the outdoors on Fee Free Public Lands Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.There are 15 miles of hiking trails, and there's a museum and film as well as a Junior Ranger Badge gamebook for the kids. nps.gov/flfo
SATURDAY
Stroll through town and the parks to watch the artists at work outdoors during Manitou Paints, A Plein Air Event, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with a silent auction of their day's work at the Manitou Art Center, 2-3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of the zoos nationwide participating in Saturday's "Toss the Tusk," drawing attention to "the elephant poaching crisis and illegal trade of elephant ivory." One elephant is killed every 25 minutes for its ivory, the zoo reports. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the zoo's parking lot, those with ivory products can surrender them in special baskets organized by the Wildlife Trafficking Alliance to help end the demand for ivory and drive down market value.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
All of Beethoven's beautiful quartets will be played during the Veronika String Quartet's 31st season in celebration of the 250th anniversary of his birth. Each of the season's five Beethoven concerts will be played twice beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Pueblo's Ascension Episcopal Church, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Colorado College's Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St. Tickets $25, students $10 at the door.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A perfect way to celebrate fall, the annual Harvest Fest on the grounds at Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City, 3011 E. U.S. 50. Brazilian jazz, rock and fusion sounds. Kids activities. Food and wine, including the limited release of the Abbey's Riesling. The gourmet Wine Maker's Dinner is Friday at Royal Gorge Bridge and Park's Cafe, $125, 719-276-5191.
SUNDAY
Cars to drool over at the British Motoring Festival and Pikes Peak Concours d'Elegance, free show of British cars, motorcycles and utility vehicles. At Jaguar Land Rover Colorado Springs, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 565 Automotive Drive in Motor City. Fish and chips lunch by Jack Quinn's. jaguarcs.com
SUNDAY
You'll know her work from NPR when Joan Shelley, with Nathan Salsburg, brings her new album, "Like the River Loves the Sea," to Lulu's Downstairs in Manitou, 107 Manitou Ave. The Kentucky singer-songwriter is pulling critical acclaim in particular for "The Fading." Doors at 6, show at 7 p.m., $12-15, eventbrite.com. Food by Potato Potato.
SUNDAY
L.A. Guns' long metal music history dates to the 1980s. The 12th L.A. Guns release, "The Devil You Know," was in March. Catch them, with Guns and Lewis, at Sunshine Studios Live, 6 p.m. $24.46.