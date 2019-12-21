Weekend events happening in and around Colorado Springs, including zoo lights aplenty and a lot of music.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Another weekend of don't-miss holiday lights. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari nightly, reservations cmzoo.org. Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo, reservations denverzoo.org. Pueblo Zoo ElectriCritters, pueblozoo.org. Drive-through LED displays with 1.5 million lights, Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The LED Mile High Tree with musical entertainment outside the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. For the map to local Christmas lights: timberlinelandscaping.com/colorado-springs-christmas-lights-guide
Tour the Scottish castle on the 3,400-acre Cherokee Ranch in Sedalia, 9:30 a.m., for a panoramic view of the mountains beyond and historic art and memorabilia collections, $20. Many special brunches, teas and holiday events are sold out. Still available at press time, a Bing Crosby Cherokee Christmas Dinner Show. Reservations: cherokeeranch.org
Bringing their holiday show from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Restless Heart's Season of Harmony Christmas, Boot Barn Hall, tickets from $49, bootbarnhall.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"1940s Radio Hour Live," a Christmas musical special in historic Redstone Castle in Redstone, 6:30 p.m., tickets for Friday and Saturday, Sunday is sold out, $65, theredstonecastle.com
He'll be at Loonees Comedy Corner in January, but if you'd like a Josh Blue fix beforehand, catch him Friday and Saturday at Comedy Works in downtown Denver. A funny, funny fellow who turns disabilities into comedy fodder. joshblue.com
A shortened version of "The Nutcracker" by Colorado Youth Ballet and Colorado Ballet Society, featuring 150 dancers, at Ent Center, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, danceinthesprings.com, uccspresents.org.
SATURDAY
Red and green envelopes on the walls at Ivywild School signal the fourth annual Empty Stocking Fund Treasure Hunt. Pick your favorites. A $10 donation leads to a red envelope, $20 earns a green envelope with a bigger treasure. 12:30-6 p.m., 1604 S. Cascade Ave. Live music. Hoist a brew or enjoy a meal while you're there, too.
SUNDAY
Christmas carols and music from Handel's "Messiah" and Corelli's "Christmas Concerto" are part of the holiday program for the popular Philharmonic and Chorale Christmas Symphony conducted by Thomas Wilson, 2:30 p.m. at Pikes Peak Center. Limited tickets available. csphilharmonic.org.
SUNDAY
A booming good time at TubaChristmas, Denver, 11:30 a.m. in the outdoor Galleria at Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Register to participate: tubachristmas.com