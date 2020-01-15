Lots of Western things going on during the National Western Stock in Denver this weekend and add to that a Boat Show, Mobile Museum, sci-fi literature and more. Here's a sample of some favorites.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
To go along with the National Western Stock Show action (nationalwestern.com) continuing in Denver, the 31st annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering, at American Mountaineering Center in Golden, saluting the cowboy life. Its history traces back to the campfires at the end of day during cattle drives. Schedule, performers and tickets: ColoradoCowboyGathering.com. And then on Monday, spot those rough-tough rodeo cowboys on skis at the 46th Cowboy Downhill competition in Steamboat Springs (steamboat.com). All weekend, the Big Thunder Draft Horse Show in Loveland (bigthundershow.com).
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The lighted Mile High Tree in Denver turns Colorado through month's end. First up at dusk nightly is a Colorado artists playlist with favorites like John Denver, The Fray, The Lumineers and Nathaniel Rateliff. Then there's pop and country music for the National Western Stock Show folks from around the country. Enjoy it in the Sculpture Park beside Denver Center for the Performing Arts downtown before the LED tree comes down after the 31st.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Mountain High Music Festival in Mount Crested Butte features Luke Combs, Jamey Johnson, Lee Ann Womack, Craig Morgan and others. eventbrite.com/e/2020-mountain-high-music-festival-tickets-57533467149?aff=eac2. Also this weekend, Saturday-Sunday, the Estes Park Winter Festival with Colorado beers and family activities. visitestespark.com.
FRIDAY
The Veronika String Quartet offers "Triumphant Beethoven," 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St. Tickets $25, students $10, veronikastringquartet.com.
FRIDAY
Christian music artist Bryan Duncan, lead singer of Sweet Comfort Band, is solo at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Friday, $24, meet and greet $50 plus ticket, trilakesarts.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest fills the Denver Mart this weekend with art, music, jewelry, leatherworks and dancing. facebook.com/ColoradoIndianMarket. Read more here.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Dream on. It's the 35th annual Denver Boat Show this weekend and it's a biggie. Filling the Colorado Convention Center: 2020 models, watercraft, fishing boats, cruisers, runabouts, pontoon boats and surf boats. Professional wakeboarders will sign autographs for fans. Admission $10 Friday, $14 Saturday and Sunday, kids under 16 free. $2 off admission with non-perishable food donations for Growing Home nonprofit. DenverBoatShow.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
COSine 2020, a full convention of sci-fi, fantasy and horror literature lovers grown out of a monthly book club, Hotel Elegante, 3-5 p.m. firstfridayfandom.org/cosine/events/cosine-2020.
SATURDAY
The Pikes Peak Children's Museum goes mobile with its first visit to community centers, schools, libraries and parks, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 S. El Paso St. Five exhibits: Construction Zone, Discovery Space, Imagination Station, The Makery and The Tot Spot. Suggested donation, $3. For reservations: eventbrite.com, Mobile Museum.
SATURDAY
"Color in Color: Celebrating the Vibrancy of Minority Women," a special exhibit of amazing art running through April 26 at Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo, opens 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Regional Gallery is open Wednesdays-Sundays, $10 admission, $8 for children. Free days during First Friday Artwalks. sdc-arts.org.
SATURDAY
Celebrate the Chinese New Year, Year of the Earth Rat, at the 19th annual event at the City Auditorium, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A teahouse, "Taste of China" food vendors, dances and demonstrations.$6, children under 5 free. cscci.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Hear percussionist Justin Douté, winner of The Chamber Orchestra of the Springs' Emerging Soloist Competition, 7 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., or 2:30 p.m. Sunday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave. Concert also features guitarist Colin McAllister in Haydn's Symphony No. 101 in D Major. Pre-concert talks 45 minutes before concerts. Tickets: chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
SUNDAY
In honor of Beethoven's 250th birthday, 2020 will be a busy year. Sunday is the Boulder Library's Colorado Chamber Players "Incessant Hum: Beethoven 2020," 2 p.m. The composer started losing his hearing at a young age and the program explores the music from the 15 years when he was deaf. Free. calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/5359057.