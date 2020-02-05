THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Watch incredulously as the plains and reservoirs turn snowy white during the amazing High Plains Snow Goose Migration around Lamar. This time it's not snow -- white geese by the thousands arrive, celebrated with a full birding festival, field trips and tours. highplainssnowgoose.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Talented Birgitta De Pree, you might also know her as Babette in other roles, is the force in the one woman tour de force "Stealing Sugar," described as "insightful comedy and poignant reflections revealing the fables, foibles and symbolic meaning behind one woman's dirty laundry." Thursdays through Sundays through Feb. 22 at Millibo Art Theatre, $18, themat.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The 2020 Winter Dew Tour moves to Copper Mountain this year with ski and snowboard athletes competing. Concert night is Saturday. tinyurl.com/tavfp2u
THURSDAY
“The Dude abides” at Urban Steam's favorite cult classic night, the "Big Lebowski Party," 7 p.m. Costumes, bowling alley food and a drink list that includes, of course, White Russians. Get duded up: tinyurl.com/qtmk2oj
THURSDAY
Comedian Brian Regan begins his tour around Colorado at 6:30 p.m.at Pikes Peak Center, tickets axs.com. If you miss this one, he heads for Denver's Paramount Theatre for three nights and then to Beaver Creek and Aspen.
FRIDAY
One of the yummiest First Fridays downtown, the progressive Haute Chocolate Hop tasting at 14 locations. A combo tasting and art walk, and an opportunity to win $50 Downtown Gift Cards when your Chocolate Passport is stamped between 5 and 8 p.m. as you savor handmade chocolates, a cocoa bar, truffles, Red Velvet Oreo Cake Bites, coffee and more. $10 tasting tickets: DowntownCS.com/chocolate.
FRIDAY
Ignore that darn Prohibition and sample Spirits in the Shaft in a 1920s style wine, beer and whiskey tasting speakeasy, costumes recommended, National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville. 6-9 p.m. tinyurl.com/rwp4ev9
FRIDAY
Opening night for a tribute by 20 artists to beloved late Manitou Springs artist Charles Rockey, "Love Thy Neighbor," running through Feb. 28. Reception 5-8 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs. commonwheel.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
More Home & Landscape Expo tips, ideas and vendors leading into spring planning. Norris-Penrose Event Center, 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $3, ColoradoSpringsHLExpo.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Special days for military snow sports, the annual SnoFest Military Family Weekend at Keystone with competitions, skiing and snowboarding, family activities, a cardboard derby and more. mysnofest.com
SATURDAY
If it's a head-outdoors kind of day, here's a treat visiting the frozen Rainbow Falls waterfall, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $1 per person donation at the entrance. Located in Manitou, this natural setting is being restored. communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for the Cripple Creek Ice Festival, "Carver's Choice." Also on Feb. 15-16. As the ice sculptors work, lots of fun activities line the street, including the popular ice slide. visitcripplecreek.com
SUNDAY
Old Man Winter Bike Rally and Run, run or ride a "Best of Lyons" tour, eat luxury treats and get a hot meal and cold beer at the finish line before the post-ride party around the fire pit. oldmanwinterrally.com
SUNDAY
A Dixieland kind of afternoon with the Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society and Ed Hureau's Mississippi Mudders, 1-4 p.m., Olympian Plaza, 975 S. Union Blvd., $20. ppjass.org
SUNDAY
See the future stars as local students in the arts create Beautiful Chaos with the Colorado Springs Conservatory at Stargazers Theatre. Original music and dance and compositions. Also featuring Ormao, Colorado Ballet Society and Revolution Dance. Doors at 5 p.m., concert at 6. $10, students $5. stargazerstheatre.com
SATURDAY
An inviting Wine and Chocolate Festival, in Estes Park, noon-5 p.m., at the Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, $40 or $70 for two, estesparkeventscomplex.com/