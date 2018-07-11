WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
More Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo action at Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, pikespeakorbust.org. Saluting the military 7 p.m. nightly: Missile Defense and first responders, Thursday; Space Command, Friday; Air Force Academy, Saturday matinee; NORAD/USNorthcom, Saturday night. After the bull riding and roping, get some boot scootin’ in nightly in the Coors Roadhouse Saloon.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Watch well-known artists at work start to finish in a beautiful outdoor setting, The Broadmoor, as Broadmoor Galleries hosts its first Plein Air Show on the grounds of the resort. Ten painters and three sculptors will be working, selecting their daily locations each morning. broadmoorgalleries.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
This will get your Irish up, the Colorado Irish Festival in Clement Park in Littleton. Kilts and bagpipes, Gaelic step-dancing, music and food. Ticket info: coloradoirishfestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Slow it down at the Slow Food Nations culinary festival in Larimer Square in Denver. They’re “changing the world through food” and focusing on the future. Free programs and tastings, a focus on sustainability and locally sourced foods. slowfoodnations.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A time to celebrate the LGBTQ community, Colorado Springs PrideFest is both days beginning at 10 a.m. in America the Beautiful Park. Family fun, music and entertainment on Saturday. Sunday’s PrideFest Parade begins at 11 a.m., along Tejon Street, Vermijo Avenue to Colorado Avenue, and over the Colorado Avenue Bridge to the park. An instantly beloved contestant on this season’s “American Idol,” drag queen Ada Vox headlines Sunday on the main stage.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for the El Paso County Fair in Calhan with everything county-fair fun you could hope for: a butterfly encounter, demolition derby, concerts and beer, the Salida Circus, tractor pulls, carnival and 4-H/FFA youngsters and their animals. elpasocountyfair.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Stroll through private gardens in North Central Colorado Springs during the popular Friends Of eXtension (FOX) Garden Tour. Master Gardeners will be on hand to help answer those “what’s that” DIY gardening questions. The self-guided tours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., tickets $20 online at extensionfriends.org and at local garden centers, (cash/check).
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A beautiful sight set against the mountains, the 37th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo early mornings in Steamboat Springs, then the Balloon Glow Saturday at dusk. Steamboat is also a busy place all day with a wildflower walk, Art in the Park, Kitchen and Garden Tour and a guided Fish Creek Falls Hike. steamboatchamber.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Beer. And friends. Enough said. Opening weekend for California artist Tom Marioni’s ”The Act of Drinking Beer with Friends is the Highest Form of Art” at the Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St. A weekly salon and a free beer with guest bartenders is Wednesday evenings. Check out the specifics: csfineartscenter.org.
SATURDAY
Royal Gorge Park After Dark concert series was a major success last year. It’s going strong again this year with the opener, The Record Company, at 6 p.m. Also on the bill, The New Respects. Tickets: royalgorgebridge.com
SATURDAY
Guaranteed to rock you, Drums Along the Rockies has some of the top drum corps anywhere and they’ll compete for top honors on the field at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Colorado is represented by Denver’s Blue Knights Drum & Bugle Corps. Tickets: DrumsAlongTheRockies.com
SUNDAY
Sing happy birthday to Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., as it turns 50 with a party from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs by Big Papa’s Grill at 1 p.m. and ‘60s music by The Psychedelegates in the upper parking lot. There’s birthday cake, too!