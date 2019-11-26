THURSDAY
Get ready, set, Turkey Trot. The whole family can run before you eat at the 22nd annual Briargate Family YMCA 5K and Tiny Trot, 4025 Family Place. A fundraiser for the Y. Tiered pricing. Leashed furry friends can run with their humans. Info: https://bit.ly/2XvRDj8
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Now that turkey and pumpkin pie days are past, bring on the chocolate at the 30th annual Main Street Creede Chocolate Festival, tickets $10, creede.com/chocolate-festival.html
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The 250,000 holiday lights are on this weekend at the Pueblo Zoo's ElectriCritters. Weekends through Dec. 29. pueblozoo.org/electricritters
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Holiday lights aplenty up north, plugged in for the Blossoms of Light at Denver Botanic Gardens (botanicgardens.org), Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo (denverzoo.org) and the Friday Grand Illumination of the City and County Building (denver.org). Add to that, A Hudson Gardens Christmas stroll of outdoor lighted paths clear through New Year's Eve (tinyurl.com/rhp29gm).
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Cave of the Winds canyon is in twinkling holiday mode starting this weekend with the annual Mountain Illumination Festival. There are 250,000 lights and lighted characters, hot chocolate and s'mores. $25 for cars up to 10 people, 5-9 p.m. Also Dec. 5-8, Dec. 12-Jan. 1. Teamed with Christmas Unlimited. caveofthewinds.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's that time for the "The Nutcracker" and this weekend includes the Oklahoma City Ballet and the Philharmonic at Pikes Peak Center (csphilharmonic.org); a "Petite Nutcracker" mini at Library 21c (ppld.org); and Colorado Ballet's 59th Nutcracker season, Denver Center (coloradoballet.org)
FRIDAY
"Wubba lubba dub dub" with Rick and Morty to celebrate the new TV season, 8 p.m. at Zodiac Venue/Bar, 230 Pueblo Ave. Costume contest, Pickle Rick impression contest and burlesque. tinyurl.com/uoxo39s
FRIDAY
Black Friday in the Great Outdoors. Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers a Fresh Air Friday opportunity as they partner with Great Outdoors Colorado for free access to 41 state parks. Snap and share your outdoor adventures using the hashtag #FreshAirFriday on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. cpw.state.co.us/Pages/Fresh-Air-Friday.aspx
FRIDAY
Hike Garden of the Gods under the stars during #OptOutside Night Hike. A self-guided walk following glowing markers, telescope stations and nature educators with birds of prey. Benefits Trails and Open Space, Garden of Gods Foundation and Friends of Garden of the Gods. Timed entry 5:30-8 p.m., $8, tickets tinyurl.com/vmvzrz3.
SATURDAY
Watch the lighting of the Palmer Lake star as part of the Palmer Lake Fire Department Star Lighting and Chili Supper annual festivities, 4:30-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall. Family festivities, hayrides, Santa, chili and mac and cheese, cinnamon rolls. Tickets $10, $5 for the kiddos, under 3 free. Tickets on eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
A rare opportunity for an afternoon with famed artist/illustrator Michael Hague, who will sign his worlds of fantasy children's books, 1-3:30 p.m. at Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St., during Small Business Saturday. Another treat, Fairy Godmother Mary Mashburn will read stories to the children. Cookies for all.
SATURDAY
The breathtaking Broadmoor White Lights Tree Lighting, 5-7 p.m., is the perfect night to stroll the resort with its giant gingerbread house, hot chocolate and music. Empty Stocking Fund partner agencies will be there during afternoon and early evening.
SATURDAY
Take an Old Colorado Christmas Stroll weekends starting this Saturday, 5-8 p.m., with carolers, reindeer, Santa and special treats.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A towering, beautiful Mile High Tree is up at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The dazzling 110-foot digital installation is combined with holiday music performances and celebrations, clear through the National Western Stock Show. Official lighting 5 p.m. Saturday, 14th and Curtis. denver.org/milehighholidays/tree
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The 14th annual, adorably cute, Holiday Alpaca Extravaganza has moved to this weekend at Black Forest Community Club, 12350 Black Forest Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. secab-extravaganza.weebly.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Hit the rails with the popular Rocky Mountain Train Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, rockymountaintrainshow.com
SUNDAY
Visit decorated homes in the annual self-guided Holiday Home Tour, featuring several historical sites. Three homes in Florence, one in Canon City and The Lavender Farm in the Lincoln Park area of Canon City. 1-5 p.m. tickets $15, two for $25 at tinyurl.com/wtsxf4a. Wine tastings at Legatum Cellars Winery.
SUNDAY
"Beer and Hymns" is a packed-house Sunday evening tradition at The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St. This Sunday it's the seasonal switch to "Beer and Carols" from 7-9 p.m. If it's fa la la full, save your carols for Dec. 15. facebook.com/wildgoosemeetinghouse/