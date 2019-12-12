THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The hills are alive with "The Sound of Music” starting this weekend through Jan. 12 at the Fine Arts Center. Tickets and schedules: fac.coloradocollege.edu. Also a day camp for young performers.
FRIDAY
A special evening of poetry and art, "Painting a Thousand Words," teams women of words Betz Smisek and Roseanna Bakari, 6 p.m., The Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St. Tickets $40 include music, hors d'oeuvres, wine and signed copies of their book. Reservations, lawrencedryhurstgallery.com.
Popular for so many years, the Flying W Wranglers present their annual Christmas show of Western favorites, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, tickets stargazerstheatre.com. By next Memorial Day, they could be back at their Flying W Ranch site, rebuilt after the Waldo Canyon fire.
Always a lot of fun when science nerds turn funny folks during Science Riot, the Gold Room, 8 p.m., doors at 7. $15-20, goldroomlive.com.
A group of performers that's so very Colorado College, with a tradition dating back to the 1990s. Room 46 is all-gender a cappella and performs music from way back in the 1920s up until today. Hear what it's all about, 6 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St., free.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The huge headframes at the old mines come alive again with holiday light displays across the old gold camp during Gold Camp Christmas in Cripple Creek and Victor. A self-guided driving tour and some guided tours, too. Cripple Creek Christmas Parade at noon Saturday. Outdoor activities and the Colorado Springs Chorale performs, 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cripple Creek Baptist Church. Parade in Victor at 6 p.m. Friday with activities on the plaza. More info: visitcripplecreek.com.
A Midwinter Mitzvah, the music of Jewish composers and artists by the Out Loud Colorado Springs Men's Chorus, First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St., outloudcsmc.com.
Opening weekend for singer Debby Boone's annual return for the Broadmoor Holiday Show with music favorites and an elegant dinner with children's meals available. Doors open at 6 p.m. $100, $65 children 10 and under. broadmoor.com
A beloved way to celebrate the sounds of the season in music and word, "Wintersong," in the breathtaking Shove Chapel on the Colorado College campus, 1010 N. Nevada Ave., free, by candlelight at 7:30 p.m., cvae.org.
SATURDAY
Klezmer and Hanukkah music are a celebration of the Festival of Lights by Little London Winds, Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St. 7 p.m., free. All faiths. littlelondonwinds.org
The historic ranch turns Victorian for this Holiday Evening at Rock Ledge Ranch, 4-8 p.m. Tractor rides across the snow, dancing and lantern-light tours, $8, $4 for children, free under 6.
Christmas Parade night in Manitou Springs, along Manitou Avenue. A homey small-town celebration featuring the Army's 4th Infantry Band, 6 p.m.
Calhan Country Christmas is a combo of all things Calhan ranging from a community parade (7 p.m.), country music and bull riding to a real reindeer, fiddling, telescope viewing, carolers and Santa, 5-9 p.m., El Paso County Fair & Events Center. Free but a nonperishable food item per person for the community pantry is requested for admission. Bull riding is $12, $7 for ages 6-12.
Harry Potter fans, this one's for you. Wear your wizard or Muggle best for the fourth annual Yule Ball, 2-4 p.m. at Hogwarts, also known as Coronado High School, 1590 W. Fillmore St. Trivia and magic, food and dancing, and a room for the grownups. No RSVP needed, all free.
The Gold Pan game, a legacy of exciting hockey, Colorado College Tigers vs. the Denver University Pioneers, Broadmoor World Arena, 7 p.m., CCTigers.com/tickets.
The Summit Ensemble of the Colorado Springs Children's Chorale performs holiday favorites by candlelight, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.
SUNDAY
A Christmas concert of holiday favorites by Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive, free, littlelondonwinds.org.
The 150 voices of the First Presbyterian Church choir bring "Christmas Joy" with a full orchestra, big band and the Children's Chorale, 2 and 4:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Center, tickets $17-27, pikespeakcenter.com.
See the holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life" and give a holiday gift to the 20 health and human services partner agencies of the Empty Stocking Fund, 7 p.m. in The Broadmoor Theatre. $10, $5 for children 12 and under. broadmoor.com