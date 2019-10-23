THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Hiking types, it's the last weekend for the 15 for 50 Contest at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. Hike all of the Monument's 15 miles to celebrate its 50th anniversary. You'll earn the special trail map bandanna. Details and challenge log at the Visitor Center. Daily entrance fee $10 adults, 15 and younger free. (719) 748-3253 or nps.gov/flfo, Facebook or Twitter
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Celebration weekend for the dedication of the Fannie Mae Duncan Sculpture outside Pikes Peak Center. As the beloved woman would have said, "Everybody Welcome." Friday: "From Chopin to the Great American Song Book" concert at The Antlers, 7 p.m., $55, ppld.org/shivers-concert. Dedication ceremony Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A long, long history of Christian rock and praise music and here's an opportunity to experience the Petra Revival live, 7 p.m.both nights, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, $30, also meet and greet options, trilakesarts.org.
FRIDAY
Opening reception, 5-8 p.m., for the "Coping Collective" at Pikes Peak Community College's Downtown Studio Campus Art Gallery, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave. A special tribute to veterans teaming PPCC artists, Combat Paper, Resilient Heroes, Poetry 719, The Expressive Arts Project and Elizabeth Rymut Photography. Special events honoring veterans TBA Nov. 11-15. tinyurl.com/y6gfdhke
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Youngsters can bring their pups to a social, on-leash Pooch Patrol, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, for a hike together at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Reservations: Visitors Center, 576-2016. On Saturday, an adventure hike, archery pumpkin shoot, telescope adventures at night. Programs free, vehicle State Parks Pass required. cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/CheyenneMountain
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend of two for "Heidi," the beloved story of an orphan girl sent to live in a secluded area of the Alps with her grandfather, a man who has lost all his religion. Fifth-grader Lily Murray of Academy of Children's Theatre, stars as Heidi. First Company Theater, 420 N. Nevada Ave., 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: fumc-cs.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Elegant Parish House Baroque performances of Bach, C.P.E Bach, Quantz and Mozart, 7:30 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, 317 E. Kiowa St., tickets at tinyurl.com/y4vxbp7n; 3 p.m. Sunday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., tinyurl.com/y3ouaqog
SATURDAY
Halloween dog doo, what a pairing. Volunteers are invited to help out at Ghouls & Stools Day cleanup at Bear Creek Dog Park, 9-11 a.m., and you and your pooch can compete in costume competition. Buckets, bags and rubber gloves provided, but bring a shovel or scooper implement. To volunteer or for info: Dana Nordstrom, 520-6983, DanaNordstrom@elpasoco.com.
SATURDAY
Head out to Calhan for a Haunted Fall Fest, 1-9 p.m. and bull riding competition 7 p.m. at the County Fairgrounds and Events Center. Tipi storyteller, costume contests, hay rides, garden workshops, telescope viewing, muzzleloaders and scary cookies.Festival $1, under 3 free. Bull riding $12, $7 for 6-12. elpasocountyfair.com/events/2019/haunted-fall-fest-2019
SATURDAY
A pumpkin day starting with a carving party at Bear Creek Nature Center, 9 a.m.-noon. The Jack-o-Lanterns will light the trail 5:30-7:30 p.m. for a costumed hike and marshmallow roast. $5 for a pumpkin to take home. Reservations: $5, ElPasoCountyNatureCenters.com
SATURDAY
Halloween Magic Show family fun, 1-3 p.m. at the Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park. Prizes for best dinosaur costume as well as funniest and scariest. Admission $11.50, $7.50 for kids 5-12. rmdrc.com
SATURDAY
A special cultural night, Shalom/Salaam: A Celebration of Jewish and Arabic Music, headlining famed klezmer-fusion band Hal Aqua and The Lost Tribe with Middle Eastern ensemble Zuruna. Sponsored by Colorado College,Temple Shalom, Temple Beit Torah and The Greenberg Center for Learning and Tolerance. Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre. 7 p.m. Free, reservations requested at tinyurl.com/y4cbomp3
SATURDAY
Coffins are off and racing. Go Emma Crawford, go. Teams compete in this weirdly wacky Manitou tradition, through downtown. Parade at noon but activities start at 10 a.m. Live music, food.Shuttle from parking at Rock Ledge Ranch in Garden of Gods.
SATURDAY
Campy Charles Busch, actor, novelist and female impersonator, brings his cabaret performance to Ent Center, 8 p.m. Tickets: uccspresents.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Come in costume for Halloween fun at "The Spooky MilliBOO," magic and stories, songs and big bubbles at Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, $12.50, themat.org
SUNDAY
Yes, he's the older brother of Amy, and David Sedaris shares the same droll, sibling, NPR-popular humor. This essayist and author has a new bestseller described as mining "the treasure trove of middle age and mortality" and there's more to hear about aging at 4 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, tickets $28-51, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com