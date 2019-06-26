THURSDAY
House band Antivirus is heading out on tour, but first a free concert at Ivywild, doors at 6 p.m. antivirusband.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Get crafty at the highly anticipated annual Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival, Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. $10 for three days. quiltcraftsew.com/castle-rock.html
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Springs Kennel Club Dog Show, Norris-Penrose Event Center, Thursday for Rocky Mountain Bouvier des Flandres and Sporting Dog Club, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. CSKC all-breed shows 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday. tinyurl.com/y3solj28
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
An all-city weekend art experience, the 27th Salida Art Walk. A 3D re-creation of a Van Gogh, Silly Walks Crosswalk, actors, musicians, pro skateboarders, culinary arts and the Salida Circus. And the Arkansas River is roaring right beside. facebook.com/SalidaArtWalk
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts opens its six-week summer concert season this weekend at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder. Brahms, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and more. tickets.chautauqua.comcomusic.org
FRIDAY
Motorcycles will fly high above the downtown roof line at the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest, 5-10 p.m., free. Red Bull Motocross Team, Hill Climb cars and drivers, firefighter chili cookoff, beer garden.
FRIDAY
They'll be having some fun with old-time radio when the PILLAR Reader's Theatre players produce "The Golden Age of Radio," commercial broadcasting from 1930-1950. Fun facts and trivia, too. 1-3 p.m., Myron Stratton Home, $10. PillarInstitute.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
There's a huge military celebration this weekend at Fort Carson and the whole community is invited. Freedom Fest has family activities, carnival rides, music including six country bands Friday night, and fireworks and opens at 2 p.m. each day, running through 10:30 p.m. Festival Bring valid IDs and enter the post's main gate at Nelson Boulevard and Colorado 115. Info: carsonfreedomfest.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A fascinating multi-media presentation with famed guitarist/composer Kaki King using her guitar as a screen, Ent Center, tickets:uccspresents.
SATURDAY
During rodeo season, here's the Pikes Peak Special Rodeo with participants from our two local therapeutic riding centers, Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding and StableStrides. Fun competitions, rodeo queens, stick horse races, a dress-up contest and petting zoo. Presented by the Range Riders and ProRodeo Hall of Fame, site of all the action, 101 ProRodeo Drive. tinyurl.com/yxfdmks7
SATURDAY
A sure-fire home run, baseball, "Star Wars Night" and fireworks. Light sabers and costumes welcome as the Rocky Mountain Vibes take on the Orem Owlz, 6 p.m., UCHealth Field, milb.com/rocky-mountain/tickets/promotions
SATURDAY
SULFUR, a tribute to Slipknot, hits town with Slipknot's first album played in its entirety on its 20th anniversary. Special guests Anesthesia, Elevated Sickness, Cryptic Writings and Winter Nacht, doors at 7 p.m. Sunshine Studios, 3970 Clear View Frontage Road, $15-250, eventbrite.com/e/sulfur-a-tribute-to-slipknot-tickets-61541310717
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Tour six gardens and a community garden during the Colorado Springs Garden Tour "Westward Hoe, Taming the Wild West Garden," Friends of Extension, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. self-guided tour. Tickets good both days, $20; children under 12 get in free; available at local garden centers (cash/check) or at bit.ly/2KpISmW.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The 13th annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds, self-guided tour of backyard ponds and waterfalls in Colorado Springs and Monument, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets with tour map $5, proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region. purelyponds.com
SUNDAY
Circus Foundry performs "Sonder," a contemporary theater circus show, at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: uccspresents.org