THURSDAY-SUNDAY
If you love Western art, don't miss the National Western Stock Show's Coors Art Exhibit and Sale, one of the country's best. "Maelstrom," a work by the Denver show's featured artist, horsewoman Sophy Brown,was chosen for the permanent collection. nationalwestern.com/special-events/coors-western-art/
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
X Games Aspen, winter sports action supreme from Buttermilk, can be seen in person all weekend. Catch all the action on X Games Aspen 2020 app on iPhone and Android. Music performances nightly. aspensnowmass.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Festivals all around. The 25th Ouray Ice Fest in the human-made Ouray Ice Park, ourayicepark.com. Snowstalk 2020: A 2 Night Winter Affair in Frisco, Friday and Saturday, full of music headliners, jambase.com. Rio Frio Ice Fest including a 5K on Ice over the frozen Rio Grande River at Alamosa, Friday-Sunday, riofrioice.com. Winterfest Fire and Ice 2020 in Pagosa Springs, Friday-Sunday, hot air balloons, sled races, Penguin Plunge. tinyurl.com/vkxjj2j UllrGrass Music and Beer Festival, wear Viking regalia, Friday-Sunday, Golden, visitgolden.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
When the newsboys go on strike, there's music and dancing to be done in "Disney's Newsies" by Starz Theater Company. This Broadway hit, performed by local young people, comes to Ent Center. $14-17, uccspresents.org/events.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
This is some serious fishing, the 31st annual 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Championship in Granby. Three one-day contests starting at 6:40 a.m. granbychamber.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Wild fun on snow and ice, the Borealis Fat Bike World Championships in Crested Butte. Three days of action for experts through novices. tinyurl.com/sm2r8xn
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A weekend to send fruitcakes flying. First up, the 24th annual Manitou Springs Fruitcake Toss, fruitcake costumes and bake-off, 1 p.m. Saturday in Manitou's Memorial Park. manitousprings.org. A newcomer is Freddies's First Fruitcake Huck and Chuck at the Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave., register at 9 a.m. Sunday, tossing begins 10:30 a.m., and complete with an ugly sweater competition. tinyurl.com/wcmf8e7
SATURDAY
Celebrate dance from all parts of the globe at the World Dance Festival, 7-9 p.m., Lon Chaney Theatre, 221 E. Kiowa St. shaktidancetroupe.com, $15, children $10, tinyurl.com/vty3jyq
SUNDAY
One of the most celebrated ballet companies worldwide, the Bolshoi Ballet live from Moscow, performs "Giselle," on the big screen, 10:55 a.m. Sunday, Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest, tickets $18.36, children $16.32. tinyurl.com/tw8ven5
SUNDAY
Some of the top Colorado Springs Conservatory musicians join founder Linda Weise on stage in an all-star concert, 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, $20-25, coloradospringsconservatory.org