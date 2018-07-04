THURSDAY
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic continues its musical July 4 celebration the next day with Symphony Above the Clouds in an outdoor setting at 402 N. West St. in Woodland Park. Gates open at 5 p.m., music begins at 5:30 p.m., and the fireworks are at dusk. Free. csphilharmonic.org (UPDATE: Event has been canceled.)
One of the best art events in the state, the Cherry Creek Arts Festival “Art is for Everyone” along chic Cherry Creek North. More than 2,000 national and international artists apply each year for the show that was juried to feature 265 famous and emerging artists in 13 categories. Special features include art making and demonstrations at the Janus Henderson Investors Art Experience, pop-up performances by Handsome Little Devils, an investors’ student art-buying program and a Toyota car art mural. Live music and 22 food vendors. cherrycreekartsfestival.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The first three days of one of the most beautiful of Colorado’s mountain events, the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival, running through July 15. Art and photography workshops, hikes, garden tours and much more. Unforgettable. crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com
FRIDAY
A special First Friday Art Walk as the newest additions to the area’s public art are introduced. Sign up for a passport-guided scavenger hunt to win prizes as you find 11 sculpture locations downtown. $10. Pre-register at downtownpartnership.growthzoneapp.com. To see art all around the area, catch the free First Friday Shuttle Bus to get around downtown, Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs, 4:30-9 p.m. Another Art Walk highlight is the Conservatory’s Jazz Nite combined with art, 7-9 p.m. at Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St.
Drop the kids off for their very own Kids Night Out at Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. From 5:30-9 p.m., they can explore the stream, hike and do activities. Dinner provided. Since little feet will get wet in the stream, bring extra shoes but no flip-flops. $15, prepaid registration required, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A summer arts celebration that includes handcrafted goods, Garden of the Arts, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Manitou Springs Memorial Park.
SATURDAY
Los Lobos playing under the Colorado Avenue bridge as trains rumble by. What a night. The group heads the bill for the 12th annual Blues Under The Bridge, 1:30-10 p.m., which also features Chris Thomas King Band, Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene, Grant Sabin & The Juke Joint Highball, and Vegan Wolf. A silent auction benefits 91.5 FM KRCC. Bring your own chairs but not coolers because there are food vendors, Bristol Brewing beer and distilled spirits on site. Parking on Cimino Drive for $12. Tickets: bluesunderthebridge.org
The annual Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center Arts and Crafts Fair will fill the outdoor plaza at 201 S. Fairview St. in Woodland Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Museum admission extra.
A Saturday outdoors treat, Fountain Creek Family Fun Day at Fox Run Regional Park. The nature center staff will be there for a puppet show and nature games as well as interactive exhibits as they teach about the center. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free. communityservices.elpasoco.com/parks-and-recreation/fox-run-regional-park
She’s a Colorado native who took her music to Nashville, and Michelle Mandico returns for an album release of “Ptarmigan,” with Megan Burtt and The Cure for Love and the trio Maybe April, 8-11 p.m. at Stargazers Theatre. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com
A delightful part of the rodeo season, the 22nd Annual Pikes Peak Special Rodeo at ProRodeo Hall of Fame & Museum of the American Cowboy, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Special cowgirls and cowboys will compete on stick horses and have their own rodeo. Activities include a petting zoo. Free. A project of the Pikes Peak Range Riders and ProRodeo Hall of Fame as a benefit for the Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center and the Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center. 9 a.m.-noon. facebook.com/pikespeakspecialrodeo
Opening night for the famed Central City Opera season, “The Magic Flute,” “Il Trovatore,” “Acis and Galatea” and “The Face on the Barroom Floor.” Opera in the opera house in a historic mountain setting. centralcityopera.org