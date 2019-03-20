THURSDAY
He's that kind, gentle friend who was always there for the children. He understood. It's pull-on-the-cardigan comfy, and in case you haven't seen "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" or just need to see it again, 7 p.m. at Tim Gill Center for Public Media, 315 E. Costilla St. Free. Bring tissues. Presented by the Independent Film Society of Colorado. pbs.org/independentlens/indie-lens-pop-up/
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A family treat, “Cinderella” by the Sunrise Players at Sunrise Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. $15, $8 for children and students. sunriseplayers.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Don't yell "Cowabunga" from Howdy Doody and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; this is a millenial/GenZ Powabunga blast in Vail. Concerts, crazy skiing, an arts festival and more. powabungafest.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
You won't have to wear yourself out to take home a medal in this one: the Lazy Man Olympics. Men and women, 18 holes of golf, cornhole and poker, and it's in Grand Junction. visitgrandjunction.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
They're moving the music tradition from the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, and now it's The Broadmoor for Leftover Salmon’s Boogie with Bluegrass Generals, Lukas Nelson, Woodshed Red, Picie and the Partygrass Boys, Sam Bush, and Tenth Mountain Division. Deals on five-star rooms, too. bit.ly/losboogietix
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
So much familiar Disney, this time on ice. The adorable speedy little "Cars," elegant Anna and Elsa from "Frozen," Buzz Lightyear and The Little Mermaid and more from the "Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment." Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $20 plus fees at the box office, BroadmoorWorldArena.com, AXS.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
That extra-special annual Native American celebration, the 45th annual Denver March Powwow American Indian Festival in the Denver Coliseum. Dancing, music, drumming, storytelling, history. More than 100 tribes from 38 states and Canada. On Saturday, the 6th Annual Native Fashion in the City runway special, 7 p.m. in the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., across from the powwow site. Indigenous fashion designers, models, photographers. Tickets: nativefashioninthecity.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
An Easter season tradition, the dramatic theater production "The Thorn," the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3fspaze
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for a riotous musical comedy with singing nuns, gangsters and showgirls, "Sister Act," Friday-Sunday, March 29-31 and April 5-7 at First United Methodist Church Theatre, $15, $12 for military and adults 60 and over, $5 for students at fumc-cs.org/upcoming-show.
FRIDAY
A silent treat from filmdom's past, the Silent Film Soiree and costume party at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Roaring '20s attire and contests. The movie of the night is "Miss Lulu Bett" from 1921, with musical accompaniment. An evening for adults. Tickets $25-$30 in advance, $35 at the door. 6:45 p.m. cspm.org
FRIDAY
They'll bring a little "Joy to the World" when legendary Three Dog Night comes to Pikes Peak Center with a passel of hits at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $48.25. pikespeakcenter.com
FRIDAY
A perfect opportunity to see, really see, those with disabilities who share our world. Prepare to be touched and gain understanding at the seventh annual Achieve with Us Colorado Film Festival: “Reel Life” short films. The festival's focus: "Growing Together" courtesy of The Arc Pikes Peak Region. Showings at 2 and 7:45 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, free.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Sergei Vassiliev performs a Mozart Clarinet Concerto featuring works by Gershwin, Debussy, Villa Lobos, Bela Kovacs and Mozart as part of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Signature Series. Lectures one hour prior. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center. Tickets: csphilharmonic.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Hear "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" with the Colorado Symphony, at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, tickets: tinyurl.com/y59vjho8
SATURDAY
The Salvation Army invited people doing early spring cleaning to bring it all out, and you can go shopping at their World's Largest Indoor Garage Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. What was in all those garages and attics?
SATURDAY
An enlightening, interesting way to read a new book. Check it out from the Human Library of real people. Have a 20-minute conversation with your book at the East Library, noon to 4 p.m. To reserve your checkout and choose your subject: research.ppld.org/humanlibrary
SATURDAY
This all-vocal band from Boulder has made a major name for itself in the music world. Experience Face Vocal Band at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m) at Stargazers Theatre, $18 plus ticketing, $23 plus ticketing the day of, stargazerstheatre.com
SUNDAY
Secrets on Pikes Peak are here to be shared. America's Mountain Ranger Supervisor Connor Maloney has the Secrets of Pikes Peak, from mushroom hunting to snowshoeing and legal fishing. Bring your questions. 3 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor Center, $5, reservations at gardenofgods.com