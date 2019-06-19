THURSDAY
Play the old favorite board, card and table games again or try them for the first time at Vintage Game Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Jacks, Sorry, Shoot the Moon, Rock 'em Sock 'Em and many more. $10, $15 at the door, ages 21 and over because alcoholic beverages are available. cspm.org
THURSDAY
Popular since the 1990s, the creative Squirrel Nut Zippers headline a Black Sheep Concert at 7 p.m., $25-$30, blacksheeprocks.com. Then they'll head to Denver for a Friday concert at the Gothic at 8 p.m., $28.50-$50, gothictheatre.com.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
How much do men really understand women? Robert Dubac's tour de force tackles this one in “The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?,” 7 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Friday in Studio Bee at the Pikes Peak Center. axs.com/series/8533/robert-dubac-s-male-intellect-tickets
FRIDAY
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is celebrated for its incredible giraffe herd and breeding program. Special activities are planned from 10:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. for World Giraffe Day, and the beloved animals and their keepers will be on hand. cmzoo.org
FRIDAY
They're celebrating their 20th year and release of their fifth album, "Red Wolf Moon," with a Voo Doo Hawks CD Release Party at 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m. It's their 100th show at Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, and the opening act is the Dirty Kings. Tickets $10 plus ticketing fee. stargazerstheatre.com
FRIDAY
Opening night show for New Zealand's renowned "WOW, The World of Wearable Art," 32 amazing theatrical garments, through Sept. 22 at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Schedule and tickets: tinyurl.com/y6d2upgd
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The river is roaring this summer, just in time for the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival with its food, beer, vendors, music and river running in the Arkansas River in Cañon City, provided the high river doesn't flood. No dogs except the Weenie Dog Race competitors. royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Play ball. Opening weekend for the new minor league Rocky Mountain Vibes as they take on the Grand Junction Rockies, the Colorado Rockies A team. The Vibes are affiliated with the Milwaukee Brewers. Opening night 6:40 p.m. Friday at UCHealth Park features fireworks. milb.com/rocky-mountain/schedule/2019-06
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A deliciously wonderful weekend to experience Greek food, music and dancing, the 54th annual Denver Greek Festival at the "Gold Dome" Assumption Cathedral of the Theotokos in Denver, 4610 E. Alameda Ave., thegreekfestival.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Time to shop or just daydream at Vintage Market Days, with antiques, home decor, art, jewelry and other goodies, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Three-day passes available. vintagemarketdays.com/market/colorado-springs/tickets.php?e=495
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A car lover's delight, the Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $19 for ages 13 and over, $6 for ages 6-12. Vehicles entered are 1989 and earlier. Also, vendors, a swap meet and Women's World. nsra-usa.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
And a hearty hee haw to you as the 88th annual Donkey Derby Days unfolds in Cripple Creek with a not-so-predictable race of sorts down the main drag. This donkey history goes back to the area's mining days. Schedule: visitcripplecreek.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A roaring half-mile of side-by-side trap speed racing is gearing up, the Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack at the Colorado Springs Airport. Presented by Revvolution and Shift-S3ctor. A 259.6-mph half-mile was run on the tarmac last year. Tickets $20-30. pikespeakairstripattack.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Enjoy and learn about the Japanese culture and its customs, food, art and taiko drumming at the 47th annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Sakura Square, Denver. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Lawrence Street between 19th and 20th. cherryblossomdenver.org
SATURDAY
Free movie night for families under the stars in Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., starts its season with "Ralph Breaks the Internet." Food concessions, games and inflatable fun begin at 7 p.m., with the movie at dusk around 9 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. No alcoholic beverages in the city park. tinyurl.com/yyru2mz5
SUNDAY
Check out some of the best ink at the 24th annual Tejon Street Tattoo Fest competition, registration 10 a.m.-1 p.m., contest at 2 p.m., Cowboys Nightclub, 25 N. Tejon St., free, pro-promotions.com/pro-events/hat