THURSDAY-SUNDAY

The UCCS Department of Visual and Performing Arts has a full VAPA festival, "Stars Above," packed with student short films, Senior Visual Arts, dance and theatre, music recitals and more. Ent Center, GOCA Downtown. Also a celebration of lives lost at Club Q. Open to the community: https://vapa.uccs.edu

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The hills will definitely be alive with music during a weekend of "The Sound of Music" by Sunrise Players at Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets $15, students $8 at sunriseplayers.com or at the door.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

A weekend for bird watchers at the Mountain Plover Festival in Karval. A rare bird, the "ghost of the prairie" and this is the large breeding ground with nests tended by both females and males. Area ranchers lead day and evening tours along the Goodnight-Loving Cattle Trail. School buses will load up only in mornings at the community center. Organizers have a great sense of humor: Conveniently located? "NOPE," way out in ranchland and fill up the gas tank in Hugo or Limon. Hotels and restaurants, "NOPE," but again Hugo or Limon or some camping on ranches. Dark skies, lots of stars and birds, "YEP."

SATURDAY

A pastoral, and really quiet, way to just enjoy Garden of the Gods: Motorless Morning. No motor vehicle access 5 a.m. to noon. Skateboards and longboards accepted, designated slow zones and one-way traffic. Vehicle parking Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, Trading Post at 324 Beckers Lane and overflow lot at Rock Ledge Ranch. Wednesday Early Bird Hike & Bikes, May through September, 5-8 a.m., May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27. coloradosprings.gov

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Thinking about weird this weekend? Lots of it at the Oddity and Bizarre Expo at Colorado Springs Event Center. Things and live performances, steampunk, the paranormal and downright strange to experience. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. See Bizarre Expo on Facebook.

SATURDAY

A free family festival tradition for the community, the 39th annual Fiesta/Car Show Scholarship Fundraiser by El Cinco de Mayo Inc. is filled with activities in Memorial Park. Low riders and other classic cars can be seen in competition 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with trophies presented at 5 p.m. Live music, DJs, food vendors, Kids' Korner, dancing and more. elcincodemayo.org

SATURDAY

A Family Adventure Day community open house Saturday at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 10 a.m. for members, free. Learn about all areas of the center and its Bemis School of Art! Hands-on art studio projects in drawing, painting and print making, a dance class and theater games in the theater, and an opportunity to visit all the exhibitions. A new FAC partner, Pikes Peak Children's Museum, is bringing its interactive Mobile Museum. Free but reservations recommended. tinyurl.com/38ukee29

SATURDAY

A Super Jam Saturday at Flying W Ranch with multiple jams all morning and early afternoon by Black Rose Acoustic Society, all musicians welcome. Up to eight jams simultaneously with everything from bluegrass and fiddle tunes to gospel and cowboy campfire. Arrive 9:30-10 a.m. to start, runs to 1 p.m. Beverages served but bring your snacks. No drums, horns, pianos and organs or electric. tinyurl.com/2bmcyt8n

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Up Denver direction, the Colorado Cactus & Succulent Society show and sale at Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden. Repotting services for those buying plants and pots, along with guidance on care of plants. Tickets $5, kids under 12 free. Vendors with tropicals and other plants will be there. coloradocactus.org