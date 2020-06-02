Thin Air Theatre Company won't be back on stage until at least September.
The Cripple Creek organization announced Tuesday its summer season has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said the group hopes to return in September with its final two shows of the year: "Haunting of the Old Homestead" and "A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol."
Those who purchased tickets for the postponed shows can either receive a refund or donate the ticket cost back to the Butte Theater, where Thin Air Theatre shows are held. More information can be found online at buttetheater.com.
“The safety of our patrons and staff are paramount and thus must be our first concern," Thin Air Theatre Artistic Producing Director Chris Armbrister said in a news release.