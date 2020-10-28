Here’s a roundup of places to find meal deals on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) in Colorado Springs:
• At Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 1765 Briargate Parkway, veterans get a free All-American Burger with Cheese with proof of service. In-person redemption only, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering a free classic sandwich and side for military service members (in-store or online) with a $10 minimum purchase. Use Code “VETFREE.”
• Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 3316 Cinema Point is offering one free complimentary entrée from these options — chicken fried chicken stack, bacon and chicken mac ‘n cheese, Kolsch-battered fish and chips or bacon BBQ burger with proof of service, for dine-in only. Twenty-five cents of every beer sold on Nov. 11 will be donated to veteran charities.
• At Black-eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd., vets can eat free from a limited menu 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
