Looking for a place to grab some Mexican food and a drink May 5?
Here are a couple of options for Cinco de Mayo deals in Colorado Springs:
• Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Mini Tour through May 9. The tour features these beers: Corona, Modelo Especial, Epic Los Locos, Modelo Negra, Ska Paloma Logger, and Lime Wedge Smile. Beers vary by location. There are also four Cinco de Mayo-themed cocktails: Watermelon Margarita, Mexican Mule, Patrón shot and Chocolate Churro shot.
• On the Border is offering dine-in customers Grande House ‘Rita for $5 on May 5. For $1.50 more, upgrade to a fruit-flavored margarita and for $1 more, add a Gold Tequila Meltdown.