Instagram is not just for humans.
Scroll through the social media platform and you’ll find faces of dogs, cats and ferrets that are drawing like after like.
That includes animals who call Colorado home.
Why are these four-legged creatures getting so much attention online? Because, of course, they do cool things.
There’s a 7-year-old Australian cattle dog Blodgett who is known for impressing his 5,000 Instagram followers with “barkour,” which is like parkour but for dogs.
Blodgett can be seen jumping on top of trash cans, scaling retaining walls and balancing on railings around Fort Collins and Denver.
He and his owner, Ian Krammer, have also completed dozens of 14ers around the state.
Rio — “the female adventure cat” — is famous because she goes on adventures with her best dog bud, Bruce.
Cora the ferret recently tagged her location in Colorado Springs with the caption #VanLife. The “Colorado Wanderlust Ferret” has more than 11,000 followers.
She’s not the only adventurous ferret in town.
Lauren Smith’s ferret was an “impulse buy” about four years ago. The paramedic thought the pet would fit well with her 12-hour work shifts.
“When I get off, it’s not like i want to go out and walk a dog,” she said. “I heard ferrets sleep for like 18 hours a day.”
She found that her ferret, Oliver, does sleep most of the day.
”But for the four or six hours he’s awake, he’s kind of a little terror,” she said. “He ended destroying my couch. So I was like, ‘We got to do something about this.’ He has so much energy.”
She started harness training Oliver and taking him along on hikes. Oliver caught lots of eyes.
”When we started going to the park, I was the only person I knew who had a ferret,” she said. “A lot of people had never seen a ferret, especially outside.”
A friend suggested that Smith start up an Instagram page for Oliver’s travels, so his page — Oliver the Hiking Ferret — was born.
Oliver has since climbed 11 of Colorado’s fourteeners and visited Bishop Castle, Rocky Mountain National Park and The Great Sand Dunes National Park Preserve. He’s also been to six states.
And Oliver has gained about 8,000 followers, which Smith attributes to how “unusual” it is to see a ferret hiking.
“Everybody’s doing the cat thing now and dogs are a dime a dozen on hikes, but ferrets?” she said. “You don’t see those everyday.”
Smith moved to Denver from Texas two years ago and says Oliver has proved good company for hikes and road trips. If her pet gets tired on a hike, he rides in Smith’s backpack or the hood of jacket.
”I don’t know what I would do without him,” she said. “We meet a lot of people because of him.”
“It’s crazy how many people follow his little adventures,” Smith said. “A lot of people tell me that seeing Oliver makes their day. I’m happy we’re making people happy.”
Henry the Colorado Dog might be the most famous of the lot with more than 1 million followers. He gets help from Baloo, a cat who often appears in photos cuddling with Henry. Both are rescues.
And there’s Floyd the lion, who is actually “A Persian cat with a lion heart” and a Longmont resident. Floyd is often serving angry or tired looks to amuse his 80,000 followers.
One of the newest to hit Instagram is the COVID Dodo. Unlike the others, this profile is not for a real animal. It’s more of a piece of art.
As the page’s bio reads: “The message of the dodo bird is absurdity. How absurd it is that we are going through this? Well, probably as absurd as a dodo walking down the street.”
The dodo doesn’t have many followers yet, but stay tuned.