Between the food vendors, a bar in the back and a brewery next door, there’s a lot going on at CO.A.T.I, the multipurpose space that opened in September in downtown Colorado Springs.
In the middle of it all, there’s a stage.
You might not notice it at first, since it’s casually raised up by just one small step. But this space, kind of sneakily, became the newest version of a music venue in Colorado Springs.
As other venues in town are struggling to find ways to safely put on shows amid the coronavirus pandemic, CO.A.T.I is consistently offering live music each week. You can find a mix of deejays, singer-songwriters and blues groups there Thursday through Sunday.
As the concept for CO.A.T.I was coming together as a culinary incubator and hangout spot for eclectic food and drinks, it also became important to have a space for music, said Ren Thorpe, CO.A.T.I’s events coordinator.
“We didn’t want to be just a regular food hall,” Thorpe said. “We wanted to bring that soul in and that passion. We wanted to make sure we were highlighting the people of our city.”
That meant hosting local music makers, like DJ Craftmatic.
Thorpe said she didn’t know how much people would pay attention to the music or if they’d treat it strictly as background noise. Bar bands know this can be a tricky balance.
“I was a little worried, because it’s free entertainment,” she said. “My expectation for a little while was, is anyone going to care?”
Turns out, they did. She noticed people would stop talking over the music and start swaying along. People would make a point to grab a table by the stage for the show.
“People started to come to our space as a venue,” Thorpe said.
As she said, a 11-by-22-foot stage is not a traditional music venue. But it is providing a new source of live music.
And Thorpe said you could find just about any kind of music there.
“So far, we’re really genre-less,” she said. “We just want to keep a chill atmosphere.”
When she’s booking acts, she wants to keep things diverse. She’s booked a weekly blues jam, an electronic band and a saxophone battle.
Usually the mood is mellow enough to keep a conversation going. Dancing isn’t allowed because of COVID-19 concerns, but sometimes “some hips wiggle in chairs.”
Music isn’t the sole focus here. CO.A.T.I’s schedule also includes stand-up comedy, yoga classes, silent disco and food-driven events. In the future, Thorpe said CO.A.T.I plans to host festivals, block parties and maybe even ticketed concerts.
Really, they’re up for anything.
CO.A.T.I is all about a sense of “serendipity,” Thorpe said.
“CO.A.T.I isn’t that traditional in any sense,” she said. “We’re here for a good time. We’re here to party and just to be together.”