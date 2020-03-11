Update: All showings of the "The Iliad" have been canceled.

How does one retell Homer’s “The Iliad,” one of humanity’s greatest stories?

You could cast Brad Pitt as Achilles, Greece’s greatest warrior, plunk him down on a beautiful beach and create a spectacle of a movie around him, like filmmakers did in the 2004 epic war drama “Troy.”

Or you could go in the opposite direction and bring it back to its bare bones roots. That’s the premise of “An Iliad,” an adaptation of the epic poem by actor and playwright Denis O’Hare and director Lisa Peterson. TheatreWorks will open the one-person show Thursday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Cyber Security Building.

The New York Times critic Charles Isherwood captured some of the play’s drama in his 2012 review:

“What drove them to fight with such a fury?” the narrator asks as he begins the tale. “Oh ... the gods, of course .... Um ... pride, honor, jealousy ... Aphrodite ... some game or other, an apple, Helen being more beautiful than somebody — it doesn’t matter. The point is, Helen’s been stolen, and the Greeks have to get her back.”

For those who worry their enjoyment of “An Iliad” rests heavily on their knowledge of the Trojan War, fear not.

“You can get bogged down in the mythology, but when you’re at the play none of that matters,” says director Max Shulman, also a UCCS theater professor. “You will be told a story you will entirely understand. It’s a really good story. It’s exciting and heartbreaking, dangerous, even funny. That’s what theater should be.”

This is the story of the Trojan War. How Prince Paris either steals or elopes with Helen (we’re still not entirely sure), the famous beauty who English playwright Christopher Marlowe famously said had “the face that launched a thousand ships,” and is married to the Greek king Menelaus. After Paris absconds with her to Troy, Menelaus and his brother, Agamemnon, assemble warriors from every corner of Greece. For nine long years they war to get Helen back, until the Greek army finally pretends to give up and leave, only to return hidden inside the famed Trojan horse. The army sacks the city of Troy, retrieves Helen and returns her to Menelaus, where she lives out the rest of her life bearing children.

Homer’s “Iliad,” however, is not the story of the entire nine-year war. It drops you in on the action in year nine, leading up to the sacking of Troy. It tells you who’s there and what’s going on, and leads up to the final battle between Achilles and Hector, the prince of Troy, and the latter’s execution. It ends with his burial and the sense that the fate of Troy is sealed, but doesn’t cover what happens next.

It took O’Hare a decade to write the 100-minute play, which features The Poet (Erik Sandvold), a Homer-like poet who arrives on stage and realizes it’s his duty to retell the story. The play unfolds as he narrates the action and reenacts the characters living out the story. It becomes, in a sense, a two-person show when a second character, known only as The Muse (Jane Chan), alights on stage. She sets the tone and urges him along musically with original cello music composed by her husband, UCCS professor Anthony Tan.

Sandvold, a Denver actor who’s been a member of Curious Theatre Company for two decades, was last seen on the TheatreWorks stage in the 2008 one-person show “I Am My Own Wife.”

“I love the way it (‘An Iliad’) blends one of the oldest stories we have as a human race, with accessible and contemporary storytelling strategies that allow the story to resonate in deeper ways with modern audiences,” says Sandvold.

Homer’s tale and the stories of the Trojan War are the stories of who we are as a human race. They will always be relevant to our growth, or lack thereof.

“’The Iliad’ and the play are exploring our capacity to war, for rage and for brutality,” says Shulman. “They’re making the statement that as long as we war, then ‘The Iliad’ will be evergreen. The story will always matter. We recognize ourselves in it — our capacity and tendency for rage, and for greatness and for frailty and weakness. As long as we still have those tendencies, an ‘Iliad’ can be told again and again and we’ll get it.”

This all begs the questions: Was the Trojan War even real? And who was this Homer character?

Shulman doesn’t have the answers. Nobody does, really, though there is evidence Troy existed. In the end, though, it makes no difference.

“The myth of it, the story, is so embedded in our lives that it doesn’t matter,” he says. “We have founded the vision of the world on these things like ‘The Iliad’ and (Homer’s) ‘Odyssey.’”

Contact the writer: 636-0270