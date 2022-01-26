When picturing a soldier, you might see camouflage. You probably wouldn’t see a fugue.
Maybe that’s because a fugue isn’t necessarily something you see. It’s something you hear.
Musically, a fugue is a type of composition that’s better explained by a music theorist, but it has something to do with interweaving parts or voices coming together to make a whole.
This also has something to do with how the story unfolds in “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue,” the newest Theatreworks production that opens Thursday at the Ent Center for the Arts at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
The play follows Elliot, a 18-year-old Puerto Rican American, third-generation combat veteran and native Philadelphian as he decides whether or not to reenlist for a second tour in Iraq. He weighs the decision through conversations with family members like his father and grandfather, who both served in wars, and contemplating topics such as inheritance, duty, love and legacy.
It weaves in glimpses of each man’s experiences overseas, including deployments in Korea, Vietnam and Iraq.
The script comes from Quiara Alegría Hudes, who also wrote the book for the Tony-winning musical “In the Heights.” She wrote “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue” after hours of interviews with her own Puerto Rican military family.
“Tracking the family member’s deployments in three separate conflicts, the play explores the history of service, and the bonds forged across generations, through the stories they share, and the ones they can’t,” reads an online description of the play.
It is not just telling one family’s story.
“It’s such a universal story,” said Luis Sebastian, a Puerto Rican actor who plays the title character. “When we’re talking about war and family and the military, we are all so affected by it, indirectly or directly.”
Sebastian’s own family’s story inspired him to leave the warmth of Puerto Rico, where he currently lives, to brace Colorado’s winter weather and embrace the role of Elliot. Sebastian’s grandfather fought in World War II.
“I felt like I needed to do it for him,” Sebastian said. “It’s a way to feel connected to him.”
That helped him relate to Elliot, who, in the play, seeks connection to his family, the military and his own sense of self.
“He’s trying to find the answers of what this all means to him,” Sebastian said.
“He’s asking, ‘How do I make them proud? Who am I?’”
Some answers can be found as his grandfather and father decide what memories to share or not share.
Theatreworks presented a virtual reading of “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue” in early 2021.
Theatreworks brought in Julio Agustin to direct the online version and brought him back for the live production, which runs through Feb. 13.
“When I heard about doing a full-scale production, I was excited because it’s a piece that resonates with so many people,” Agustin said. “It’s a story that will resonate with just about everybody.”
Including him. He is the child of Puerto Rican immigrants and a Vietnam veteran.
It was important for Agustin to bring an immersive feel to the play, which, as its title suggests, has musical elements. For example, Puerto Rican food will be available in the lobby of the venue. As attendees go to their seats, they will walk through pieces of grass and sand, both of which are used for the play’s set design.
“This story is meant to be seen and heard, but also smelled, and felt and even tasted,” he said. “It’s all the senses.”
With such a prominent military community in Colorado Springs, many people will likely relate to the story.
With that in mind, Theatreworks has partnered with the HomeFront Theatre Project and the Veteran’s Health and Trauma team at the Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience to host panels and conversations throughout the play’s run.
Just like the play is only the beginning of Elliot’s story, as it’s the first in a trilogy, seeing it on stage is hopefully only the beginning of a “broader dialogue about the experiences of veterans and their families,” a press release stated.
Those conversations will be another interweaving part of the story.
“I’m hoping people are moved by the experience,” Agustin said. “Through the experiences of this family, I think it will mirror things in the audience that will make them hopefully feel something.”