Joy and transformation are the ties that bind together Theatreworks’ recently announced 2023-2024 season.

The new season kicks off Sept. 21 with “Steel Magnolias,” the 1987 play by Robert Harling that spawned the famous 1989 film. In this version, Colorado Springs director Lynne Hastings will set the story in a Black beauty shop, centering the joy and difficulties of six Black women across multiple generations.

“Black hair has been a big question. It’s something to be celebrated and lifted up,” said Theatreworks Artistic Director Caitlin Lowans.

“One character is diabetic. She has complications with being able to be pregnant and bearing a child. Black maternal health and diabetes are big questions we’re facing as a country right now.”

Shakespeare fans take note — one of the theater company’s transformations will find the annual summer production of The Bard’s works moved indoors and into a spring time slot. “Othello” will run April 27-May 19, 2024, at Ent Center for the Arts.

The reason for the change is two-fold. Production won’t have to battle the weather, and it also gives students a better chance of attending.

“This work is so important right now with the questions it asks about anti-blackness,” Lowans said. “’Othello’ is a frequently assigned text in high school classrooms. We wanted to do it at a time where we could invite high school and college audiences into conversations about what the play says now.”

In another twist, Theatreworks will do the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Into the Woods” as a concert musical next spring. The performance will feature all of the text and songs, but will be staged as a concert. Chamber Orchestra of the Springs will provide the music and two students from Colorado Springs Conservatory will star as Jack and Little Red.

“Not only will it be a joyous exploration of the possibilities of the Colorado Springs musical theater scene,” Lowans said, “but it also ties with other robust community arts organizations doing great work.”

Theatreworks 2023-2024 season

• Sept. 21-Oct. 15: “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling. A comedy drama that explores the bonds between six multigenerational women.

• Nov. 24-Dec. 17: “The Little Prince,” based on the book of the same name by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, adapted by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar. A World War II-era aviator crash lands in the Sahara desert, where he meets The Little Prince, a young space traveler, who tells the aviator tales of his visits to other planets.

• Feb. 1-18: “Dream Hou$e,” by Eliana Pipes. Two Latina sisters try to sell their family home on an HGTV-style reality show, only to spiral into drama and long-held family secrets.

• March 21-24: “Into the Woods (In Concert),” by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical intertwines several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, including “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “Rapunzel.”

• April 27-May 19, 2024: “Othello,” by William Shakespeare. In the tragedy, Othello, a Moorish military commander, has recently married Desdemona. His traitorous ensign, Iago, provokes Othello’s jealousy, causing him to kill his wife.

• July 11-Aug. 4, 2024: “Emperor of the Moon,” by Aphra Behn. In the 1687 farce ,a doctor’s obsession with the moon leads to the neglect of his daughter and niece.

