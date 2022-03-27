A Tony Award-winner, a classic novel brought to life and a funny musical about lumberjacks make up part of the recently announced 2022-2023 Theatreworks season.
Kicking it off in September is James Kaplan and Fred Alley’s “Lumberjacks in Love,” set at a lumber camp. August Wilson’s award-winning “King Hedley II” will debut in April next year, while Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel, “Little Women” will open in November.
Early-bird subscriptions are $163.50-$195.75 and will run through May 15. Thereafter, subscriptions will cost $172.50-$207.15. Subscriptions include friend passes, free drinks, flexible dates, free exchanges and more. Single tickets go on sale in August. Call 719-255-8181 or go online to entcenterforthearts.org.
Theatreworks 2022-2023 season
• Sept. 15-Oct. 9: “Lumberjacks in Love,” by James Kaplan and Fred Alley — Four lumberjacks living at the Haywire Lumber Camp in Northern Wisconsin are thrown off-kilter when a spunky mail-order bride shows up in the comedic musical.
• Nov. 25-Dec. 18: “Little Women,” adapted by Kate Hamill from Louisa May Alcott’s novel — Based on Alcott’s life, the classic tale follows the four March siblings, Jo, Amy, Beth and Meg, through love, loss and finding your calling.
• Feb. 2-19: “Aubergine,” by Julia Cho — A Korean American chef attempts to care for his estranged dying father, and must rely on his uncle and a special recipe to communicate his love.
• March 16-April 2: “The Half Life of Marie Curie,” by Lauren Gunderson — The drama explores the friendship between Curie and her confidant Hertha Ayrton, in the wake of scandal surrounding the former’s alleged affair with a married man.
• April 27-May 21, 2023: “King Hedley II,” by August Wilson — Wilson’s Tony Award-winning play set in 1985 follows the life of an ex-con who’s trying to rebuild his life.
• July 6-30, 2023: “The Taming of the Shrew,” by William Shakespeare — In the classic comic love tale, Kate vows not to marry, and Petruchio woos her anyway, as they butt heads in a battle of the sexes.
Special events
• Dec. 3-18: Young audience winter puppetry, developed with Katy Williams.