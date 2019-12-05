More than a century after Jules Verne wrote “Around the World in 80 Days,” an updated and adapted version of the classic adventure story is hitting a Colorado Springs stage.
Theatreworks takes on playwright Laura Eason’s 2013 adaptation of the 1873 novel, which begins with Phileas Fogg betting he will travel the world in only 80 days.
Tyler Esselman, who plays Fogg, likens the high-stakes adventure story to the Indiana Jones movies. Fogg gets around via elephants, trains and boats. Despite imagery often associated with the title, though, there’s no balloon.
There are several versions of “Around the World in 80 Days,” including two movies, a 1956 one and a 2004 remake.
However it’s told, it’s a story that has kept people entertained since the 19th century.
“I think that’s because of this idea of there’s a great feat to be done,” Esselman, a Chicago-based actor, said. “A journey around the world in 80 days makes sense to us as humans as something that’s amazing to try to do. The amazingness of that hasn’t worn off.”
The show opens Thursday and runs through Dec. 22 at the Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater at the Ent Center for the Arts.
The 2013 version is both more family friendly and more contemporary than the original, director Lavina Jadhwani says, especially when it comes to how “Around the World” depicts women.
Aouda, an Indian princess Fogg meets along his journey, is the only female character in the original work. She says very little in the book.
That changes in the adaption.
“She gets a lot more dialogue and more of a voice,” Jadhwani said. “It helps put a feminist lens on it.”
But much of the play’s plot moves around Fogg, who, in the beginning, is very regimented and has high moral standards.
“He looks at the world in a very black and white way,” Esselman said. “And that can create blind spots, which is where the fun comes in.”
The cast is made up of only eight people, so many of the actors play multiple characters. Sometimes, they also cleverly act as a coat rack or a ceiling of a temple.
“There are challenges in going around the world in two hours with eight people,” Jadhwani said. “We get to be very imaginative on that stage.”
Esselman says audience members might have to “suspend their disbelief” and join in on the imagination.
“We’re making this world through a lot of theater magic,” he said. “We’re trying to make the world as real as possible.”
At first, Fogg is closed off to the world. His travels — and the people he meets along the way — open his eyes.
“There’s such a beautiful arc to the guy,” Esselman said.
Eventually, Fogg learns not all is black and white. And he learns he can’t conquer such a big feat alone.
“This play is about reaching your goals and dreams,” Esselman said. “And to do that, you’re going to need to lean on people. It has taught me that we’re better together.”