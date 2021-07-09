Theatreworks 2021-2022 season

• Sept. 16-Oct. 10: “Witch” by Jen Silverman — When a devil shows up in a village to bargain for souls in exchange for the townspeople's darkest wishes, one woman, who's been labeled a witch, can't be so easily bought.

• Nov. 26-Dec. 19: “Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe — A child makes a list of life's most joyful things, such as ice cream and kung fu movies, to cheer up a depressed mother.

• Jan. 27-Feb.13: “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue” by Quiara Alegría Hudes — Three generations of family men reflect on their years of service in wars in Korea, Vietnam and Iraq, and the effect it's had on them, their family and their community.

• April 21-May 15: “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison adapted by Lydia Diamond — A Black girl in 1940s Ohio longs to be loved by her family and schoolmates but instead endures devastating ridicule and abuse.

• July 7-31, 2022: “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare — Twins separated in a shipwreck leads to a case of mistaken identity in Shakespeare's romantic comedy.