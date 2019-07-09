Wienermobile
If you ever wanted to meat a hot dog on wheels, you're about to get your chance. Bust out your favorite mustard, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Colorado Springs. 

On Thursday, July 18, the 27-foot frank will be parked outside the King Soopers at 3250 Centennial Blvd. from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Fans of hot dogs and goofy pictures can snap a photo with the unusual vehicle and pick up a free Wiener Whistle. 

The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 by Carl Mayer. Today there are six traveling hot dog shaped vehicles across the United States. The Thursday visit is the Wienermobile's only Colorado Springs stop. It heads to Parker and Denver after that. 

