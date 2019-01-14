English rock band The Who will bring its "Moving On!" tour to Pepsi Center in Denver on Sept. 29.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24. Every pair of tickets sold online will include a CD of the band's upcoming album, which is set to drop this year. Call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
The album will be the band's first since "Endless Wire," a 10-part mini-opera released in 2006.
Rolling Stone reports that a local orchestra will join the band on stage at each of the tour stops.