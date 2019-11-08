The Who is making up for missing its date with Denver.
The legendary rock band announced a handful of rescheduled shows slated for the spring, after canceling shows in Texas and Colorado due to lead singer Robert Daltrey losing his voice.
The new dates include a May 2 concert at Pepsi Center in Denver. The Who originally was scheduled to perform in Colorado on Sept. 29. Tickets for the initial date will be honored.
The Who's "Moving on! Tour," produced by Live Nation, stopped in 29 cities, and each stop had Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend performing with local symphony orchestras.
Other 2020 rescheduled shows include April 27 in Dallas and April 30 in Houston.
The show features acoustic numbers by the duo as well as songs backed by a full band, which includes guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey. Fans can expect to hear The Who's classics, from "My Generation" to "I Can See For Miles," and songs from the band's upcoming album due out Dec. 6.
Tickets, starting at $43, are available at pepsicenter.com and livenation.com.