Today Starz released the first full official trailer for the fourth season of "Outlander" and its a doozy. Fans will see Jamie and Claire start to make a life for themselves in north Carolina during colonial America.
The duo will have the British ruling class, before the start of the American Revolution. The trailer also contains flashbacks (forwards?) to the 20th century where Claire and Jamie's daughter, Brianna, works with historian Roger Wakefield, who seems to make a shocking discovery.
"Outlander" returns on November 4. Check out the trailer for yourself below.