Pack your Szechuan sauce, your portal gun, and grab your favorite Morty - the Rickmobile is rolling into Colorado Springs.
On Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. at Leechpit Records & Village (3020 W. Colorado Ave.), fans of the Adult Swim series "Rick and Morty" will get some quality time with the Rickmobile, a customized pop-up store that travels the country. The mobile shop offers aficionados the chance to buy exclusive show collectibles and provides plenty of photo opportunities.
Since the Rickmobile is only in town for a limited time, you'll probably want to arrive early. "Rick and Morty" is known for its rabid fan base. Many will remember last fall's Szechuan sauce frenzy, which led to chaotic scenes at McDonald's across the country.
Colorado Springs isn't Rick's only stop. The Rickmobile will be in Boulder and Fort Collins later this week.