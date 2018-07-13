Los Angeles-based rock band The Record Company has been touring nonstop in support of the likes of John Mayer, My Morning Jacket and Blackberry Smoke for the past five or six years.
Now the group’s hard work is paying off.
The band was nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album for its 2016 debut “Give It Back to You,” and on June 22 it released sophomore effort “All Of This Life.”
The rock ‘n roll band played rollicking lead single “Life to Fix” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on June 20, helping to propel it to No. 1 on adult alternative charts, with the band hitting No. 4 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist charts earlier this month.
The group will perform at the inaugural Park After Dark concert of the summer at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City on Saturday. Rock and soul band the New Respects will kick off the evening.
The Record Company frontman Chris Vos said the band is looking forward to a music-loving Colorado audience at the show, which comes on the heels of a July 7 gig at Red Rocks in support of Umphrey’s McGee.
The Cañon City stop is the last show before a much-needed hiatus.
“I’m stoked. We have off for about a month. We’ve been touring hard for a long time. The following week, I’m getting my wife and we’re going on vacation ... to a place that has palm trees,” he said.
“The good news about the break is we have to lay it all on the line at this show, just burn up all our remaining energy.”
Fans can expect to hear hits “Life to Fix” and “Off the Ground,” among others.
“We try to keep it fresh and mix in some stuff,” Vos said. “We have two records now, so we’re drawing from a bigger pool. But we had been playing songs from the new record for a while, just to give them the stage test. You have to figure out what a song’s vibe is on stage. You have a different attitude than in the studio. We’ll come with the dance music, and y’all feel free to dance.”
The band, which has Alex Stiff on bass and Marc Cazorla on drums, has been easing into the spotlight over the past couple of years, going from supporting bands to being a headliner.
“It’s always been about playing music, making that happen ... making music a career,” Vos said. “Performing, to me, is an amplification of not only sound but an emotional state that can only exist when music is in play. It’s a gift. It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of. There’s a finite number of times it’s going to occur, so you do it with everything you’ve got. When I’m on stage, I turn off the brain and turn up the heart. Let the environment affect you. You generally leave the stage spent, done, exhilarated.”
Vos has a way of keeping fame in perspective.
“If you check a few boxes off on your list, like playing at Red Rocks or getting a Grammy nomination, what you’re left with is you. You have an opportunity to try and work on yourself and say, ‘I’m going to be a better person, be better at living, being a friend, family member, husband, continuing to work on life and going with the flow of it.’ It’s about making sure that you’re staying centered, taking on the challenges and not letting things affect you in the wrong way. ‘It’s a great job if you can get it,’ Tom Petty once said. You can’t do it for the wrong reasons. You’ve gotta know why you’re doing it. And for me, I do it because I absolutely love it. I have no memory of not wanting to do this with my life. There was no choice.”
Vos said on his personal playlist right now are some “going back to my roots” selections such as classic Chicago, Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, sprinkled with modern bands including electronic bands Aphex Twin and Boards of Canada.
”I’m always searching for new music as well. I have the same attitude about food. If someone took the time to make it, I’ll always try it.”
The Park After Dark series continues with Denver-based funk band the Motet on Aug. 11.