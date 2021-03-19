“Genius: Aretha”
Cast: Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Courtney B. Vance (“The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story”), Malcolm Barrett (“Timeless”), David Cross (“Arrested Development”), Patrice Covington (“The Color Purple”), Rebecca Naomi Jones (“The Big Sick”)
Airs: The eight-episode, four-night season premieres on NatGeo on Sunday, with episodes available on Hulu the following day.
The premise: National Geographic’s anthology series returns for a third season, this time examining the life of one of the greatest singers of the 20th century. The limited series focuses on Aretha Franklin’s life and career, as well as the impact and influence she had on music and culture.
Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are executive producers on “Genius: Aretha.” Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Suzan-Lori Parks serves as this season’s showrunner.
Highs: Even casual fans of Aretha Franklin know her by her famous moniker, the Queen of Soul. But Franklin’s life was anything but a fairy tale, which is strongly illustrated in “Genius: Aretha.”
A singing prodigy who didn’t know how to read music, Franklin taught herself to play the piano. At the age of 12, she began to record songs and sing on gospel tours with her father. She signed her first record deal at age 18. While her singing talent was never in doubt and led to fame and fortune, her vocal skills were also what led Franklin into turbulent relationships that would send her from one controlling, abusive man to another.
In many ways, “Genius: Aretha” is heartbreaking to watch. Cynthia Erivo, who’s incredible in the role and also sings many of the songs in the series, portrays Franklin as a strong and independent woman.
Flashbacks to her childhood, however, also explain how she falls for men who take advantage of her because of her unique talent. A two-episode arc about Franklin’s mother is also devastating. Aretha Franklin was a complex person and many of her layers, the good and the bad, are on display here.
While the story can be heavy, this series isn’t all doom and gloom. There are also fascinating moments that provide an inside look into Franklin’s life. Viewers will see re-creations of her first performance in front of a live audience and learn about her friendship with Martin Luther King Jr.
A fantastic soundtrack and high production values make for a first-rate presentation. This limited series has a cinematic feel.
Lows: In the first few episodes of the season, Aretha Franklin is struggling to find her voice. She can’t pinpoint exactly what kind of singer she wants to be. Franklin believes she can cover every genre of music because she can sing anything. It leads to a decades-long struggle to self-identify as an artist. Somewhat ironically, that lack of focus is a big issue “Genius: Aretha” has as well.
In the first four episodes, the series jumps from 1963, 1954, 1967, 1955, 1968 and 1941. Jumping through time to tell a story is a common practice, but when done indiscriminately and without a focused purpose, this kind of quantum leaping leads to an absolute mess of an already complicated storyline. The series finds a semblance of rhythm by episode five but by that time, for most, it’ll be too late.
Even more concerning is how “Genius: Aretha” glosses over some of the most important events in Franklin’s life. For example, something horrific happens to her in her dressing room right after being crowned the Queen of Soul.
But the moment is only lightly touched upon in subsequent episodes, even though it altered the course of her life. At times it feels like this series tries to jam too much content into too little time.
Grade: (C+): Genius: Aretha” doesn’t pull punches. It’s full of drama and at times, offers moments of true surprise and an amazing soundtrack is sure to keep toes tapping. When it’s firing on all cylinders, it’s a program worthy of its subject matter. However, a messy first half can make for difficult viewing. If you’re a casual Franklin fan, there are better biopic option. But if you’re a diehard, “Genius: Aretha” is still worth a look.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.