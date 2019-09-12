If you’re thinking about rewatching “The Office” for the 100th time, you’re in luck. Now, you can rewatch the series with Pam and Angela. Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on the iconic NBC sitcom, and Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Noelle Schrute, will be launching a new podcast where they break down an different episode of “The Office” every week.
The podcast will be called “Office Ladies” and will debut on Oct. 16 on Stitcher’s comedy network, Earwolf. The network boasts several popular podcasts “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness” hosted by the “Queer Eye” star, “Comedy Bang! Bang!” and “Conan O’Brien needs a Friend.”
Kinsey and Fischer met on the show and became best friends in real life. As the actresses re-watch the show, they’ll answer fan questions and provide a behind the scenes look at each episode.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.