If you loved the TV show "The Office," you might love it even more as a musical.
"The Office! A Musical Parody" will come to Pikes Peak Center on March 24. Tickets are $40. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The parody is the brain child of writers Bob and Tobly McSmith, who also have turned the TV shows "Friends," "Saved by the Bell" and "Full House" into comedic musicals, as well as "Katdashians! Break the Musical," a "Cats" Broadway musical rendition starring the Kardashians.